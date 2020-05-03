Global Insect Repellent Market by Manufacturers, Application Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Insect Repellent Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 123 pages with table and figures in it.

An Insect Repellent is a substance applied to skin, clothing, or other surfaces which discourages insects (and arthropods in general) from landing or climbing on that surface. Insect Repellents help prevent and control the outbreak of insect-borne (and other arthropod-bourne) diseases such as malaria, Lyme disease, dengue fever, bubonic plague, and West Nile fever. Pest animals commonly serving as vectors for disease include insects such as flea, fly, and mosquito; and the arachnid tick.

Insect Repellents are an alternative to the use of insecticides. They may be applied to the skin to protect an individual from the bites of mosquitoes, mites, ticks and lice or, less commonly, may be used to exclude insects from an area, such as in packaging to prevent infestation of stored products.

Scope of the Report:

The key suppliers of Insect Repellent in United States are SC Johnson, Spectrum Brands with over 50% revenue USA market share. And the others suppliers in United States are relatively small and highly fragmented. The key brands are off! (SC Johnson), Cutter and Repel (Spectrum Brands).

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service.

Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Insect Repellent is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 2360 million US$ in 2024, from 1720 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Insect Repellent in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

SC Johnson

Reckitt Benckiser

3M

Spectrum Brands

Godrej

Konda

Avon

Coleman

Tender Corporation

Cheerwin

Sawyer Products

Market Segment by Type, covers

Body Worn Insect Repellent

Non-body Worn Insect Repellent

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Special population

General Population

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Insect Repellent product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Insect Repellent, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Insect Repellent in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Insect Repellent competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Insect Repellent breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Insect Repellent market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Insect Repellent sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

