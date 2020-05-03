Global Intelligent Process Automation Market is Booming Worldwide With Competitive Intelligence Study By 2026 – Key Players are Automation Anywhere, UiPath, Blue Prism, Pegasystems, Kofax, SAP, AutomationEdge, Eggplant, Softomotive, Kryon, Autologyx®
The Global Intelligent Process Automation Market report also provides Porter analysis, PESTEL analysis and market attractiveness which helps to better understand the market scenario on macro and micro level. Side by side, it also explicitly provides information about mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and all the other important activities occurred in the market during current and past few years. The Intelligent Process Automation Market report explores manufacturer’s competitive scenario and provides market share for all major players of this market based on production capacity, sales, revenue, geographical presence and other major factors.
Global Intelligent Process Automation Market is driven by better optimization in the organization and to gain a major competitive edge within the market. Intelligent process automation is more focused towards reducing the costs and increasing the revenue. This is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 7.34 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 19.79 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
This report will help you understand:
- Market share (regional, product, application, and end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR from 2019 to 2026
- Key parameters which are driving market and restraining its growth.
- Report will help you understand Industry Research, Market Size and Forecast, Market Entry Strategy, Competitive Intelligence, Pricing Analysis, Consumer Insights, Procurement Intelligence, Next-generation Technologies, etc.
Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Intelligent Process Automation Market
Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:
Automation Anywhere, UiPath, Blue Prism, Pegasystems, Kofax, SAP, AutomationEdge, Eggplant, Softomotive, Kryon, Autologyx®, Echelon, Sanbot Robotics, AntWorks, Nice Robot Corporation, LarcAI Robotics, Cinnamon AI, Innovative Computing Systems, Inc.
Market Drivers: Global Intelligent Process Automation Market
- Rapid increase in scope and usage of IT and automation within the globe with high acceptance ratio in the market
- Automation with artificial intelligence helps in better customer experience and to grow in systematic manner
- Minimizing the human work and error with optimum utilization of resources to earn greater efficiency of business enterprise in the market
Market Restraints: Global Intelligent Process Automation Market
- Shortage of technical expertise within the area of artificial intelligence and robotics
- Hard to penetrate in underdeveloped and low literacy rate regions
- Cost of initial investment is very high and intelligent process automation may lead to an increase in human unemployment
Competitive Analysis: Global Intelligent Process Automation Market
Global intelligent process automation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of intelligent process automation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Current and future of global Intelligent Process Automation market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
Recent Industry Developments:
- In October 2018, Automation Anywhere launched Apeople – an online community, for the experts and practitioners of robotic process automation, business process automation and artificial intelligence
- In September 2018, Eggplant RPA by eggplant has been launched which can do or automate the work which is being done by the human using DAI technology. It has the capability of conversion and migration of 500,000 files which reduce the chances of overlapping of work using DAI technology
Market Segmentation: Global Intelligent Process Automation Market
By Technology
- Natural Language Processing
- Machine and Deep Learning
- Neural Networks
- Virtual Agents
- Mini Bots and RPA
- Computer Vision
- Others (Video Analytics, Biometrics, Expert Systems, Sensor Processing, Inference Engines)
By Component
- Solutions (Software Tools, Platforms)
- Services (Professional Services, Managed Services)
By Vertical
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance {BFSI}
- Telecommunications and IT
- Transport and Logistics
- Media and Entertainment
- Retail and E-commerce
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Others (Travel and Hospitality, Education, Government and Public Sector Utilities)
By Application
- IT Operations
- Business Process Automation
- Application Management
- Content Management
- Security
- Others (Human Resource Management, Incident Resolution, Service Orchestration)
By Geography
- USA (North America, US, Canada, Mexico, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)
