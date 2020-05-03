Global Intelligent Process Automation Market is Booming Worldwide With Competitive Intelligence Study By 2026 – Key Players are Automation Anywhere, UiPath, Blue Prism, Pegasystems, Kofax, SAP, AutomationEdge, Eggplant, Softomotive, Kryon, Autologyx®

The Global Intelligent Process Automation Market report also provides Porter analysis, PESTEL analysis and market attractiveness which helps to better understand the market scenario on macro and micro level. Side by side, it also explicitly provides information about mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and all the other important activities occurred in the market during current and past few years. The Intelligent Process Automation Market report explores manufacturer’s competitive scenario and provides market share for all major players of this market based on production capacity, sales, revenue, geographical presence and other major factors.

Global Intelligent Process Automation Market is driven by better optimization in the organization and to gain a major competitive edge within the market. Intelligent process automation is more focused towards reducing the costs and increasing the revenue. This is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 7.34 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 19.79 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

This report will help you understand:

Market share (regional, product, application, and end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR from 2019 to 2026

Key parameters which are driving market and restraining its growth.

Report will help you understand Industry Research, Market Size and Forecast, Market Entry Strategy, Competitive Intelligence, Pricing Analysis, Consumer Insights, Procurement Intelligence, Next-generation Technologies, etc.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Intelligent Process Automation Market

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

Automation Anywhere, UiPath, Blue Prism, Pegasystems, Kofax, SAP, AutomationEdge, Eggplant, Softomotive, Kryon, Autologyx®, Echelon, Sanbot Robotics, AntWorks, Nice Robot Corporation, LarcAI Robotics, Cinnamon AI, Innovative Computing Systems, Inc.

Market Drivers: Global Intelligent Process Automation Market

Rapid increase in scope and usage of IT and automation within the globe with high acceptance ratio in the market

Automation with artificial intelligence helps in better customer experience and to grow in systematic manner

Minimizing the human work and error with optimum utilization of resources to earn greater efficiency of business enterprise in the market

Market Restraints: Global Intelligent Process Automation Market

Shortage of technical expertise within the area of artificial intelligence and robotics

Hard to penetrate in underdeveloped and low literacy rate regions

Cost of initial investment is very high and intelligent process automation may lead to an increase in human unemployment

Competitive Analysis: Global Intelligent Process Automation Market

Global intelligent process automation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of intelligent process automation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Recent Industry Developments:

In October 2018, Automation Anywhere launched Apeople – an online community, for the experts and practitioners of robotic process automation, business process automation and artificial intelligence

In September 2018, Eggplant RPA by eggplant has been launched which can do or automate the work which is being done by the human using DAI technology. It has the capability of conversion and migration of 500,000 files which reduce the chances of overlapping of work using DAI technology

Table of Contents: Global Intelligent Process Automation Market

Executive Summary Scope/opportunities of the Report Research Methodology Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Pipeline Analysis

Pipeline analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation

Segmentation

Comparison

Market opportunity

Customer Landscape Regional Landscape

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Europe

MEA

APAC

North America

South America

Market opportunity

Business Decision Framework Drivers And Challenges

Market challenges

Market drivers

Market Key Trends Players Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Players Analysis

Players covered

Players classification

Market positioning of Players

Appendix

List of abbreviations

Market Segmentation: Global Intelligent Process Automation Market

By Technology

Natural Language Processing

Machine and Deep Learning

Neural Networks

Virtual Agents

Mini Bots and RPA

Computer Vision

Others (Video Analytics, Biometrics, Expert Systems, Sensor Processing, Inference Engines)

By Component

Solutions (Software Tools, Platforms)

Services (Professional Services, Managed Services)

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance {BFSI}

Telecommunications and IT

Transport and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Retail and E-commerce

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others (Travel and Hospitality, Education, Government and Public Sector Utilities)

By Application

IT Operations

Business Process Automation

Application Management

Content Management

Security

Others (Human Resource Management, Incident Resolution, Service Orchestration)

By Geography

USA ( North America, US, Canada, Mexico, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

North America, US, Canada, Mexico, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) Europe ( Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe)

Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific ( Japan, China , South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Japan, China South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

