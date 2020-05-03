Global Led Chips Market 2019 -2024 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

Light Emitting Diode (LED) is a solid-state semiconductor devices, which canconvert the energy from an electric current into light.Led chip is a core component of LED, referring to the PN junction.

The entire industry will form oligopoly trends, industry environment will become better and better. Due to the huge cost of capital in LED Chip industry, the investor will be very difficult to entrance this industry unless it has government subsidies. In today’s LED chip industry, a part of small scale company will be faced with the risk of collapse due to price war. Price war led to the price reduction rate far exceeds the reduction rate of cost. So parts of the company will be collapse if they have not enough funds. Every coin has two sides , the other part of stronger firms will be survived. In that case, the oligopoly situation will be formed .Meanwhile , the survived firms will control the market price. The LED chip industry will be keeping in a good stable state in the near future

China will become top two capacity country around world. Nowadays, San’an Opto annual capacity accounted for about 6% of the world in 2014, and the China annual capacity accounted for 24.9% of the world.

China is still weak at technology, the photoelectric properties of LED chip product is still worse than other countries. However, this situation will change as the Lattice Power acquisition of Philips Lumileds.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Nichia

Philips Lumileds

Cree

Toyoda Gosei

OSRAM

Epistar

Tyntek

Genesis Photonics

Lextar

Formosa Epitaxy

OPTO-TECH

Seoul Semiconductor

Samsung

LG Innotek

San’an Opto

Changelight

Aucksun

ETI

Lattice Power

Tong Fang

HC SemiTek

This study considers the LED Chips value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Lateral Chip LED

Vertical Chip LED

Flip Chip LED

Segmentation by application:

Automotive

Backlight Sources

Display Screen

Signage

General Lighting

Other

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Led Chips by Players

4 Led Chips by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

…Continued

