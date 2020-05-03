Global Led Lighting Driver Market 2019 -2025 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

An LED Driver is an electrical device which regulates the power to an LED or a string (or strings) of LEDs. This report is focused on the LED lighting applications.

China has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in LED lighting driver market, while the Europe is the biggest sales volume market for LED lighting driver in 2016.

In the industry, MEAN WELL profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Philips and Inventronics ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 5.02%, 4.60% and 1.86% % in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, 0-10V Dimming is the main technology for LED lighting driver, and the 0-10V Dimming reached a sales volume of approximately 115253 K units in 2016, with 31.53% of global sales volume.

According to this study, over the next five years the LED Lighting Driver market will register a 10.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 11000 million by 2024, from US$ 6020 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in LED Lighting Driver business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of LED Lighting Driver market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

MEAN WELL

Philips

Inventronics

Tridonic

Delta Electronics

Hubbell Lighting

MOSO Power

Eaglerise

TCI

OSRAM SYLVANIA

LIFUD

SELF

This study considers the LED Lighting Driver value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

DALI

0-10V Dimming

Standard(non-dim)

Triac Dimming

Smart Driver

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Indoor Lighting

Outdoor Lighting

Special Lighting

