Global License Management Software Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Market Forecast To 2023

Software license management (SLM) is the active management and administration of software allocation, deployment, licensing and contractual obligations. License management encompasses managing the risks associated with software license compliance as well as the costs of acquiring software Software License Management.

LM enables software publishers and intelligent device vendors to efficiently monetize their products, particularly for enterprise and networked deployments. Three key LM functions are: defining software versions and licensing rules (development); automating license issuance and invoicing (deployment); and ensuring that software is used in accordance with terms of a purchased license (enforcement).

Europe is one of the largest consumption region of Software License Management in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. Europe market took up about 44.35% of global market in 2016, while USA was followed with the share about 38.38%.

Flexera Software, SafeNet, Snow Software, Wibu Systems are the key suppliers in the global Software License Management market. Top 3 took up about 68.78% of the global market share in 2016. The top three, which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world. However, the software market itself is both expanding and evolving, providing a number of strategic opportunities for growth. At the same time, smaller competitors are gaining maturity and mindshare, and are challenging incumbents on pricing, feature set, customer service, and flexibility.

Each of the Software License Management manufacturers has its own mature sales networks. To achieve better sales businesses, Software License Management manufacturers usually invest on their marketing channel infrastructure every year. And businesses today are closely controlling costs. At the same time, competition in the license management market is growing. Price of a solution, in terms of upfront cost, maintenance fees and hardware cost (where applicable), is an increasingly important factor in choosing (and perhaps replacing) a license management vendor.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that License Management Software will register a 8.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 670 million by 2023, from US$ 400 million in 2017.

Segmentation by product type:

Hardware-based Enforcement

Software-based & Cloud-based Enforcement

Segmentation by application:

B2B Vendors

B2C Vendors

Other

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global License Management Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of License Management Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global License Management Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the License Management Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of License Management Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global License Management Software Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 License Management Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 License Management Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 Hardware-based Enforcement

2.2.2 Software-based & Cloud-based Enforcement

2.3 License Management Software Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global License Management Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global License Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 License Management Software Segment by Application

2.4.1 B2B Vendors

2.4.2 B2C Vendors

2.4.3 Other

2.5 License Management Software Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global License Management Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global License Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

….Continued

