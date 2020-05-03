Global Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte Market Industry 2024 Forecast Report

Global Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 Provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

Global Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte Market 2019-2024

This report studies the Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte market. Lithium-ion batteries are mainly made up of four major components: anode material, cathode material, electrolyte, separator. The electrolyte is one of the key raw materials of lithium-ion batteries, it is the “blood” of lithium ion batteries, between the battery positive and negative playing a role of transporting energy, guaranteeing the lithium-ion batteries to have high voltage, high specific energy and other advantages. It accounts for about 5% -12% of the cost of lithium-ion battery production costs. Usually the electrolyte is prepared by the high purity organic solvent, electrolyte, additive and other materials under certain conditions and certain proportion.

The organic solvent is a part of the electrolyte solution; currently the organic solvent used is primarily dimethyl carbonate, diethyl carbonate, propylene carbonate, ethylene carbonate, ethyl methyl carbonate, and other categories. Main common electrolytes are lithium hexafluorophosphate, lithium tetrafluoroborate, etc., from the viewpoint of cost, safety, etc., the lithium hexafluorophosphate is the most common commercial electrolyte.

Scope of the Global Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte Market Report

This report focuses on the Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte market that was valued at 555.45 Million USD in 2012 is estimated to be worth 1373.69 Million USD by the end of 2017.

Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte market change a lot in the past few years, the average price of natural graphite was about 11176 $/MT in 2012, but it decreased to about 8723 $/MT in 2016.

Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte downstream is wide and recently Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte has acquired increasing significance in various fields of new energy vehicles, digital product and Energy storage. Globally, the Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte market is mainly driven by new energy vehicles and digital product market which account for nearly 97% of total downstream consumption of Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte in global in 2016.

The worldwide market for Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.2% over the next five years, will reach 1970 million US$ in 2024, from 1370 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Analysis of Global Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte Market Segment by Manufacturers

Mitsubishi Chemical

UBE Industries

Panax-Etec

Soulbrain

BASF e-mobility

Mitsui Chemicals

Shenzhen Capchem

Guotai Huarong

Guangzhou Tinci Materials

Tianjin Jinniu

Dongguan Shanshan(DGSS)

Zhuhai Smoothway

Beijing Institute of Chemical Reagents

Shantou Jinguang High-Tech

Central Glass

Global Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte Market Segment by Type

Liquid Electrolyte

Solid Electrolyte

Global Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer Electronics

Electric Vehicle

Others

Some of the Points cover in Global Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11:Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13:Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

