Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market 2026 With Comprehensive Analysis of companies like LI-CYCLE CORP., Raw Materials Company, Neometals Ltd, Retriev Technologies, RECUPYL SAS, Umicore, Glencore, American Zinc Recycling LLC, Battery Recycling Made Easy

Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market By Technology (Hydrometallurgical Process, Pyrometallurgy Process, Physical/Mechanical Process), Chemistry (Li-NMC, LFP, LMO, LTO, NCA, LCO, Others), Industry (Automotive, Marine, Industrial, Power), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market was valued at an estimated USD 2.17 billion in 2018; this value is projected to rise with a CAGR of 20.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This projected rise in market value can be factored to rise in the amount of disposed batteries globally requiring the need for proper recycling.

Competitive Analysis: Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market

Global lithium-ion battery recycling market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of lithium-ion battery recycling market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the lithium-ion battery recycling market are LI-CYCLE CORP., Raw Materials Company, Neometals Ltd, Retriev Technologies, RECUPYL SAS, Umicore, Glencore, American Zinc Recycling LLC, Battery Recycling Made Easy, American Manganese Inc. and TES (Singapore) Pte Ltd.

Market Definition: Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market

Lithium-ion battery recycling can be described as the process of properly disposing the used batteries and recovering the remaining materials from the batteries. The disposed batteries contain amounts of reactive material along with a combination of metal resources that are still present in the batteries. The process requires careful handling of the used batteries, along with deactivating the energy from the batteries, and then recovering the left-over resources.

Market Drivers:

Growing concern regarding the depletion of metals and recycling of batteries helping in recovering these resources; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Increase in adoption and uses of lithium-ion batteries resulting in rise of recycling of these batteries; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Concern regarding the safety and disposal of the materials in the whole recycling process of the used batteries is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market

By Technology Hydrometallurgical Process Pyrometallurgy Process Physical/Mechanical Process

By Chemistry Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC) Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) Lithium-Titanate Oxide (LTO) Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA) Lithium-Cobalt Oxide (LCO) Other Materials

By Industry Automotive Marine Industrial Power



Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, American Manganese Inc. announced that they had received “Notice of Allowance” from the United States Patent and Trade Mark Office. This permission/notification terms that the innovative technology invented by the company for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries is set to be issued a patent.

In February 2018, LI-CYCLE CORP. has announced that they have been invited to present at the CleanEquity Monaco 2018, on 8th & 9th March in Fairmont Monte Carlo, Monaco. This presentation will help the company in providing the vital information regarding the technological advancements and technologies they are working with in the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. With this information, investors and entrepreneurs present at the conference will help the company expand their business operations.

