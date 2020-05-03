Global Medium Voltage Power Cable Market 2019 -2024 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

Medium Voltage Power Cable is for power transmission and distribution in the 1-35KV voltage circuit in IEC standards. For the UK and South Africa standards, the voltage is about 3.8/6.6-19/33 KV.

The Medium Voltage Power Cable industry has a rapid development in the past years. And recently, for the fast development of renewable energy, Medium Voltage Power Cable has expanded capacity and production. Global production of Medium Voltage Power Cable is from about 820 K Km in 2010 to 930 K Km in 2015. For the manufacturers, General Cable is the leader in the industry. While Japan, China, Europe companies also have worldwide business and expanded capacity.

Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America still have relatively large demand of the Medium Voltage Power Cable. While the developing countries of Middle East & Africa and Latin America have increasing demand of the products.

Manufacturing technology of Medium Voltage Power Cable is relatively mature. And the types of the products are huge to satisfy the need of different application. Currently, demand of for submarine power transportation is high; as a result, this will be the focus of the technology development.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

General Cable

Prysmian Group

Leoni

Sumitomo Electric

Nexans

LS Cable Group

Caledonian

Ducab

Kapis Group

NKT

Southwire

Hengtong Cable

Jiangnan Group

Zhongchao

Wanma Group

Sun Cable

Orient Cable

Hangzhou Cable

NAN

Wanda Group

This study considers the Medium Voltage Power Cable value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Copper

Aluminum

Aluminum alloy

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Overhead Type

Underground Type

Submarine Type

Industry Type

TOC Points Includes:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Medium Voltage Power Cable by Players

4 Medium Voltage Power Cable by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

….Continued

