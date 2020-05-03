Global Motor Vehicle Battery Market 2019 -2024 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

Motor vehicle battery is an automotive battery that powers the starter motor, the lights, and the ignition system of a vehicle’s engine, mainly in combustion vehicles. Motor vehicle battery is usually lead-acid type, and is made of six galvanic cells connected in series to provide a nominally 12-volt system.

As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the government’ policy and the high production of motor vehicle battery in the international market, the current demand for motor vehicle battery product is relatively high in the mature market, such as Japan, EU, US and China.

Motor vehicle battery is mainly produced by Johnson Controls, Exide Technologies and GS Yuasa and these companies occupied about 43% market share. And Johnson Controls is the dominating enterprise in this industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the Motor Vehicle Battery market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Motor Vehicle Battery business, shared in Chapter 3.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Johnson Controls

Exide Technologies

GS Yuasa

Sebang

Atlasbx

East Penn

Amara Raja

FIAMM

ACDelco

Bosch

Hitachi

Banner

MOLL

Camel

Fengfan

Chuanxi

Ruiyu

Jujiang

Leoch

Wanli

This study considers the Motor Vehicle Battery value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Maintenance-free Battery

Conventional Battery

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

OEMs

Aftermarket

