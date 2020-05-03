Global Natural Antioxidants Market 2019: Analysis, Key Vendor, Production, Consumption and Scope 2025

Adroit Market Research has announced the addition of the “Global Natural Antioxidants Market Size Status and Forecast 2025”, The report classifies the global Natural Antioxidants in a precise manner to offer detailed insights about the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as restraining market growth.

This report studies the global Natural Antioxidants Speaker market, analyzes and researches the Natural Antioxidants Speaker development status and forecast in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like Archer Daniels Midland Company, Royal DSM N.V., DuPont-Danisco, Prinova Group LLC, ADEKA CORPORATION, SI Group

The global natural antioxidants market size is anticipated to be valued at USD 2.26 billion rising with a noteworthy CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period. The global natural antioxidants market growth is primarily driven by its high demand from the pharmaceutical and food & beverage sector. Also, increasing consumer inclination for natural ingredients and products is also fueling the natural antioxidants demand globally.

As the modern day consumer understands the importance of natural antioxidants, they are increasingly inclined to adopting the product in food and beverages. Demand for natural antioxidants is dominated by the pharmaceutical industry where they are used in various medicines and supplements. However, the food industry is projected to show the highest growth with CAGR 8.1% over the forecast period within the global natural antioxidants market. With fast-paced lifestyle, food habits have also changed owing to which demand for food with longer shelf life has significantly increased. Thus, growing production of processed food is boosting the demand for antioxidants. Also, inclination for adopting natural ingredients in food is also positively impacting the global natural antioxidants market size.

Owing to beneficial properties of natural antioxidants, application areas of the product are growing. For instance, natural antioxidants such as vitamins are finding increasing usage in the cosmetics industry. With consumer’s appetite for herbal and organic based products, this trend is estimated to have a profound impact on the growth of natural antioxidants industry. The global demand for natural vitamin C & E is expected to exceed 40 kilo tons by 2025.

Key segments of the global natural antioxidants market

Product Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Tons)

• Vitamin C

• Vitamin E

• Polyphenols

• Carotenoids

End Use Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Tons)

• Food Products

• Pharmaceutical

• Beverages

• Animal feed

• Others

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth with revenue CAGR 8.8% over the forecast period. Strong demand from the processed food industry coupled with demand from the pharmaceutical industry due to increasing healthcare expenditure in the region is augmenting the demand for natural antioxidants. Demand for natural antioxidants is projected to witness stable growth in Europe and North America over the forecast period.

Presently, Europe and North America together accounted for 60.6% of the global natural antioxidants market share, in terms of revenue, in 2017. Factors such as the expansion of the pharmaceutical and food industry in the region, coupled with growing health consciousness are some of the key factors to augment the demand for natural antioxidants market in the region. The Middle East & Africa is poised to show stable growth whereas Central & South America is expected to witness lackluster growth owing to relatively weaker economic conditions and consumption trends.

What does the report include?

• The study on the global natural antioxidants market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and raw material outlook

• Additionally, the market has been evaluated using the value chain, Porter’s Five Forces analysis and PESTLE analysis

• The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of product type, end use, region (and country).

• Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments

• The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence

