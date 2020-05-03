Global Natural Language Generation Market Business Growth Statistics, Massive Industry Improvement, Increasing Demand, Business Scope, Investment Analysis Report and Key Players Insights

New report published by Data Bridge Market Research Which offers insights on the “Global Natural Language Generation Market”. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, restraints, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario, and technological growth. A thorough analysis of these elements has been accepted for defining the future growth prospects of the Global Natural Language Generation Market. This research report helps provide insights into innovations, opportunities and new development in the Natural Language Generation and its connected industries. It includes vital trends and dynamics of the market at regional level for the given forecast period. “Natural Language Generation “is a practice that helps organizations to improve performance by analyzing existing organizations’ problems and developing improvement plans. Organizations can leverage the services of management consultants for a variety of reasons, including external (and perhaps objective) advice and access to consultant expertise.

The Global Natural Language Generation Market accounted for USD 279.5 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Key players/Competitors Profiled in this report are:

IBM, Apple, Microsoft, Automated Insights, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., SAS, AX Semantics, Phrasetech, NARRATIVEWAVE, Yseop, Narrativa, Artificial Solutions, CoGenTex, Narrative Science, Conversica, Linguastat, Textual Relations, Phrasee, Retresco, 2txt – natural language generation GmbH and vPhrase, Dolbey, NetBase Solutions, Inc., Verint-Systems, NewsRx LLC, Arria NLG plc among others

Market Segmentation: Global Natural Language Generation Market

On the basis of application

predictive maintenance,

fraud detection and anti-money laundering,

customer experience management,

risk and compliance management

By Geography

Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific).

North America (US, Canada, Mexico).

Europe (Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe.

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America).

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Based on component,

software,

services

Services are sub segmented into professional services and managed services. Professional services are further sub segmented into consulting services and training and support.

On the basis of business function,

finance,

operations,

marketing and sales,

human resources and legal

On the basis of deployment model,

cloud

on premises

On the basis of organization size,

small and medium sized

large sized enterprise

On the basis of end-users

banking,

financial services, and insurance (BFSI),

healthcare,

government,

telecom,

retail,

manufacturing,

energy and utilities,

transportation and logistics and others

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Proliferation of big data and the related technologies

Rising demand for intelligent business processes

Strong necessity with respect to recognize customers behavior

Lack of skilled professionals

