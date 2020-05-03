Global Nerve Monitoring System Market Business Growth Statistics, Massive Industry Improvement, Increasing Demand, Business Scope, Investment Analysis Report and Key Players Insights

The report on the Nerve Monitoring System market offers a broad overview of the dynamics at play on both the buy side and sell side. In order to deepen readers understanding of the Nerve Monitoring System market, the report provides brief historical highlights that have influenced developments herein. Furthermore, the report segments the Nerve Monitoring System market on the basis of fundamental yet critical parameters such as: applications, product/technology types, and geographical regions. Given that the value chain is an inextricable part of the Nerve Monitoring System market, the report analyzes the same in great detail.

The global nerve monitoring system market is expected to reach USD 1,692.99 million by 2025, from USD 1120.0 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Drivers & Market Restraint

Technological advancements in the devices

Government initiatives for early diagnosis

Increased reimbursement policies for nerve monitoring

Benefits associated with the nerve monitoring procedures

Stringent regulations

Lack of awareness

Market Segmentation

The global nerve monitoring system market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, application and end user.

On the basis of product the market is segmented into

nerve monitors,

nerve stimulation electrodes & probes and accessories

Based on technology the market is segmented into

electromyography (EMG),

electroencephalography (EEG),

electrocorticography (ECOG),

evoked potential (EP)

Evoked potential is further segmented on somatosensory evoked potentials (SSEP), transcranial electrical motor evoked potentials (TCeMEP), brainstem auditory evoked potentials (BAEP) and visual evoked potentials (VEP).

On the basis of application the market is segmented into

neurosurgery,

spine surgery,

ENT surgery,

cardiovascular applications and others

On the basis of end user the market is segmented into

hospitals,

surgical centers and

ambulatory surgical centers

Based on geography the global nerve monitoring system market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and,

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis

The global nerve monitoring system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of nerve monitoring system market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Top Competitors of Market

Medtronic,

NuVasive Inc.,

Nihon Kohden,

Bovie Medical,

Natus,

Checkpoint Surgical,

Magstim,

Inomed,

ERBE Elektromedizin,

Neurovision Medical,

Halyard Health,

EMS Handels Gesellschaft,

Langer Medical and others

