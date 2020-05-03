Global Nut Ingredients Market Business Growth Statistics, Massive Industry Improvement, Increasing Demand, Business Scope, Investment Analysis Report and Key Players Insights

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the nut ingredients market and offers insights on the various factors such as growth factors and challenges to the market in the near future which presents a 360-degree overview of the competitive scenario of the Global market. The market study provides comprehensive assessment of key stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. In addition, this section includes analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints influencing the surge protection devices market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints are included in this report to facilitate clients with crystal clear decision-making insights. The nut ingredients Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. The report is generated based on the market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises and the end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Nut Ingredients Market, By Type { Almonds, Hazelnuts, Walnuts, Cashews, Others (Artificial Nuts, Beechnuts, Chestnuts, And Chinquapin Nuts)}, By Application { Confectioneries, Dairy products, Bakery products, Snacks & Bars, Desserts, Cereals, Beverages, Others ( Salads & Sauces)}, By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Global nut ingredients market will reach a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

KEY MARKET INSIGHTS OF THE NUT INGREDIENTS MARKET REPORT:

Get enlightened information available on the nut ingredients market worldwide.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Identify growth in various segments and investment opportunities. Benchmark fulfilment adjacent the key adversary.

Tools such as Porters Five Forces model help in understanding the potentiality of key buyers and sellers.

To perceive the most influencing pivoting and hindering forces in the nut ingredients Market and its footprint in the international market.

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders.

The main criterion related to nut ingredients industry area including the overall structure of the product, numbers of applications, price, demand, and supply are enfolded in this report.

The report offers an overview of changing market dynamics in terms of fast turn-around analysis of stakeholder's responses to recent industry policy changes and market trends.

The research of emerging nut ingredients market section and extant industry segments will aid the investors or novice in formulating and developing business strategies.

Facilitates decision making in view of noteworthy and gauging information also the drivers and limitations available of the market.

Global nut ingredients Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments.

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

In 2017, INC World Nut and Dried Fruit Congress (International Nut and Dried Fruit Council) have estimated production of nut and dried fruit for the year 2017 and 2018.

Total dried fruit production has been forecasted to reach 3 million MT (million ton) and 20% growth over the previous 10 years average.

It can be observed from the previous season that the dried apricots have registered the supreme growth, 35% increase compared to 2016 and 2017, which accounted to 229,500 MT, Turkey is the leading producer with 63% in the global market.

Sweetened dried cranberries are also predicted to escalate their market by 10%, which is 200, 300 MT, and 79% produced by the USA.

Total nut and dried fruit production has been forecasted to keep rising by the resources of new planting areas globally in the year 2018.

The farming area for almond bearing in acres is noted to be increasing in California and Spain, and Australia is supposed to have 15,000 additional hectares to in 2018 (according to the Almond Board of Australia). Plantations in South Africa have also been expanded about 3,500 additional hectares in 2016, and China is also planning to reach over 333,000 hectare by 2020.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS

Pipeline analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION

Segmentation

Comparison

Market opportunity

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

North America

South America

Europe

MEA

APAC

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 16: APPENDIX

List of abbreviations

TOP KEY PLAYERS

Mondelēz International,

Olam,

Mars,

Mars Food,

The Hershey Company,

Kerry,

Kanegrade Ltd.,

Kerry Foods,

Barry Callebaut Group,

Archer Daniels Midland Company,

Arla Foods Ingredients,

Barry Callebaut Group,

Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG,

Borges International Group,

Besana Spa,

Terri Lynn Quality Foods,

FreshPlaza,

Bio Product Group LTD,

LA BATURRICA,

Hpm Warenhandelsagentur OHG,

Bredabest B.V.,

Royal Nut Company,

Helios Ingredients Ltd.,

Bergin Fruit & Nut Company,

TRC Specialty Commodities,

Russell Stover Chocolates,

Northwest Hazelnut Company among others

Major Market Drivers & Market Restraint

Health & wellness trend and growing focus on preventive healthcare

Technological developments enabling trade of raw material

Allergies to nut ingredients

Launch of innovative healthier products

Associations & organizations promoting nut ingredients industry

Increasing costs of raw material

Strategic Key attributes of the report:

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the nut ingredients market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

The 360-degree nut ingredients overview based on a global and regional level

overview based on a global and regional level Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level

A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants

Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans and SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations

Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the nut ingredients market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, various nut ingredients industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Production Analysis – Production of the nut ingredients is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of nut ingredients Market key players is also covered.

Other analyses – Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the nut ingredients market.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client's requirements.

KEY SEGMENTS COVERED

On the basis of application,

confectioneries,

dairy products,

bakery products,

snacks & bars,

desserts,

cereals,

beverages and others (salads & sauces)

Based on geography, the global nut ingredients market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and,

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Based on types, the global nut ingredients market is segmented into

almonds,

hazelnuts,

walnuts,

cashews and others

The others segment consists of artificial nuts, beechnuts, chestnuts and chinquapin nuts.

