Global Offshore Wind Power Market 2019 -2024 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

Offshore Wind Power is the generation of electricity from wind by constructing wind farms in water bodies. It is estimated to be one of the cheapest and cleanest forms of electricity generation. Offshore wind turbines are larger in size and have greater wind speed compared with onshore wind turbines. Offshore wind power offers various advantages compared with onshore wind power.

With regards to the world economy of 2015, recovery of China and other developing countries economy is expected to be more powerful, the European economy will continue to be stuck in slump, and growth of the Japanese economy and other emerging economies will be decelerated. Thus the world economy as a whole will show mild growth in 2015. Overall, the global economy is stable. For the environment protection intension, wind energy, especially the Offshore Wind Power had attracted more attention in the past years. Therefore, the demand of Offshore Wind Power is strong, which has good development prospect.

According to GWEC and EWEA reported, for the Global Offshore Wind Power industry, global installation is about 1.7GW in 2014. As a result, Offshore Wind Power industry provides lots of opportunities. Based on the fact that many countries have introduced new policies for the industry, for example, China has formulated the grid-connected electricity price in 2014 for the market. EU has entered the market for a long time, as a result, the installation of every year and cumulative installation before 2014 is higher than other parts of the world. EU takes up about 80% of global installation.

According to this study, over the next five years the Offshore Wind Power market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Offshore Wind Power business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Offshore Wind Power market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.



The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Siemens

MHI Vestas

Senvion

Areva

BARD

Gamesa

Hitachi

Sinovel

Shanghai Electric

Envision

Goldwind

