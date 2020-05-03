Global Organic And Natural Personal Care Market 2019 Size, Revenue, Types, Trends in Future, Scope to 2025

Adroit Market Research has announced the addition of the “Global Organic and Natural Personal Care Market Size Status and Forecast 2025”, The report classifies the global Organic and Natural Personal Care in a precise manner to offer detailed insights about the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as restraining market growth.

This report studies the global Organic and Natural Personal Care Speaker market, analyzes and researches the Organic and Natural Personal Care Speaker development status and forecast in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like Amway Corporation, The Estée Lauder Companies, Aveda Corporation, Natura Cosméticos S.A.

The US organic and natural personal care market size has been driven by a prominent regulatory scenario regarding the use of consumer goods and retail as well as toxic ingredients in cosmetics. Presence of heavy regulations on conventional consumer goods has propelled the development of natural and organic formulations in skin care, hair care and oral care products and cosmetics. This development has recently increased the number of natural beauty startups and introduction of new products in the US organic and natural personal care market. For instance, Intelligent Nutrients offers a plant-based skin care product portfolio that is USDA certified. Biossance, a California based firm is one of the rapidly rising players, operating in the US organic and natural personal care market. The company offers organic skin care products that are vegan and cruelty-free, and based on biotechnology.

The global organic and natural personal care market is considered to portray a strong rise at 8.3% CAGR during the forecast period. Changing consumer perception regarding synthetic or chemical and natural ingredients in daily products, customer purchase patterns, and rising awareness about certified and eco-friendly personal care products are some of the major driving factors of the natural personal care market growth. “Fear-based product marketing” is one of the promotional strategies implemented by global companies. Consumers fear the long-term effects of utilizing chemical ingredients and conventional cosmetics for skin and hair applications, owing to which they are now opting for safe and biobased products.

Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), distribution network expansion, and new product launch are a set of the business growth strategies implemented by key players with a presence across the organic and natural personal care products market value chain. In February 2018, Azafran Organics announced its plans to improve its sales & distribution network by increasing their 1,500 retail outlets in India to 10,000 respectively. This strategy is expected to leverage the company’s presence in the India organic and natural personal care products market over the coming years.

BASF SE introduced a new sustainably sourced product line at the 2018 in-cosmetics event held in Amsterdam. The company is one of the prominent suppliers of raw materials for use in natural cosmetic products, which are approved as per the COSMetic Organic Standard (COSMOS) standard. This strategy is likely to maintain the company’s future position as a global giant in the organic and natural personal care products market.

Rising product adoption among consumers along with significant developments across the entire value chain is expected to support the rapidly expanding organic and natural personal care market size by the end of 2025.

Key segments of the global organic and natural personal care products market

Product Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

• Skin care

• Hair care

• Oral care

• Cosmetics

• Others

Europe and Asia Pacific are expected to showcase robust organic personal care market trends by the end of the forecast period. Germany, UK, and France are some of the major countries in the Europe region that are likely to drive the natural personal care market growth, as a consequence of strong rise in organic product manufacturing as well as consumption. South Korea and India are anticipated to witness a fast-paced natural personal care market growth over the next seven years. Other regions such as South America and Middle East & Africa are likely to illustrate emerging organic personal care market trends in the future.

Reasons for the study

The study focuses on the market dynamics and penetration of the organic and natural personal care sector in the global and regional markets.

• We have been analyzing the recent market trends of the personal care industry. This further helped us in understanding the usage of natural and organic ingredients for manufacturing various skin care and hair care products and cosmetics.

• Consumer awareness and rise in the overall spending on personal care products has been analyzed to study the product adoption and consumption patterns. This also helped us in tracking down variations in the patterns for each region.

• Product marketing channels, competence of the top global players through innovation and new product launches, and entry of new players are some of the other notable trends that have been taken into consideration for studying the global market competition

• Regulations on conventional or synthetic cosmetics in North America and Europe have also been taken into account for understanding their impact on organic personal care sector

What does the report include?

• The study on the global organic and natural personal care market includes qualitative market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities

• Additionally, the market has been evaluated using the value chain and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

• The study includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market categorized on the basis of product type and region

• Actual market sizes and forecast figures have been provided for all the afore-mentioned market segments

• The report also covers profiling of key industry players that have a significant global and/or regional presence

