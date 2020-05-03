Global Plastic Waste Management Market 2019, Growth, Shares, Opportunities and Forecast 2026

Global Plastic Waste Management market is expected to grow from $22764.66 million in 2017 to reach $36225.61 million by 2026 with a CAGR of 5.2%.

Plastic is used extensively for several domestic and industrial purposes, but plastic waste has become a major concern in developing countries. Plastic waste dumped in coastal regions is making its ways to oceans and rivers and polluting them. Plastic is non-degradable and releases toxins which are harmful to human and animal health thus, plastics waste issue needs to be dealt with smart solutions like recycling, burning in incinerators, ban of plastic bags and promoting paper or fabric bags. Rising urbanization, industrialization and increasing awareness among people are some of the reasons demanding growth of plastic management companies around the globe. In 2017, the global plastic waste management market was accounted for $22764.66 million and by 2026, it is expected to grow to $36225.61 million with a growth of 5.2% in CAGR over the forecast period.

The market study titled ‘Plastic Waste Management-Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)’ analyzes the plastic management market for its key geographical segments which are:

Europe

^ Germany

^ UK

^ Italy

^ France

^ Spain

^ Rest of Europe

North America

^ US

^ Canada

^ Mexico

Asia Pacific

^ Japan

^ China

^ India

^ Australia

^ New Zealand

^ South Korea

^ Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

^ Saudi Arabia

^ UAE

^ Qatar

^ South Africa

^ Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

^ Argentina

^ Brazil

^ Chile

^ Rest of South America

Furthermore, the report covers global plastic management market analysis for different segments such as:

Services

^ Clearance

^ Recycling

^ Transportation

^ Assembly

^ Incineration

^ Landfills

Sources

^ Residential

^ Industrial

^ Commercial & Institutional

^ Other Sources

Polymer Types

^ Polyethylene Terephthalate(PET)

^ Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

^ Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

^ High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

^ Polyurethane (PUR)

^ Polypropylene (PP)

^ Polystyrene (PS)

^ Other Polymer Types

End Users

^ Automobile

^ Textile

^ Furniture

^ Construction

^ Packaging

^ Other End Users

Equipment

^ Incineration Equipment

^ Assembly & Transportation Equipment

^ Recycling Equipment

Additionally, report also offers an in-depth analysis for various key players of the plastic management market around the globe.

The key players of the plastic management market includes:

Suez Environnement Company, Clean Harbors Inc., Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd., ADS Waste Holdings, Inc., Remondis Se & Co. Kg, Veolia Environnement S.A., Republic Services, Inc., Waste Management Inc., Stericycle Inc, Covanta Holding Corporation, Hopkinson Waste Management Limited, Ihi Corporation, Lovell Recycling Ltd, Cumbria Waste Management Ltd and Blickx Technologies.

Major Point from Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Plastic Waste Management Market, By Source

6 Global Plastic Waste Management Market, By Services

7 Global Plastic Waste Management Market, By Equipment

8 Global Plastic Waste Management Market, By Polymer Type

9 Global Plastic Waste Management Market, By End User

10 Global Plastic Waste Management Market, By Geography

11 Key Developments

12 Company Profiling

