Global Polymer Foams Market Rising Focus On R&D With Market Shares And Strategies Employed By The Major Market Players Forecast 2025

Adroit Market Research offers 2018 report on “Polymer Foam Market 2025” that evaluates industry growth trends through historical data and estimates future prospects based on comprehensive research. The report extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts for the period 2018-2025.

About the Polymer Foam Market:

Polymer foam is widely used in furniture, bedding, buildings, construction, automotive and packaging due to its unique properties and versatile nature. Rigid foams are widely used as an insulation material in refrigeration and construction applications. Insulation helps to effectively close air leaks and seal gaps and maintain indoor air temperature, eventually reducing energy costs. Flexible foams are used in manufacturing of bedding, furniture, carpet and packaging materials.

Request a sample copy of this report: www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/628

Polymer Foam Market Competition by TOP PLAYERS, with Polymer Foam sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including: Armacell International S.A, BASF, Borealis AG, Polymer Technologies, Arkema Group, DuPont, Zotefoams plc, Synthos, SEKISUI ALVEO AG, JSP Corporation

Scope of the Report (Overlook 2018-2025):

The global polymer foam market was valued at USD 124.30 billion in 2017 due to growing demand for polyurethanes foams in electronics, chemical, automotive, furniture and construction industries. The foams properties such as lower density, low heat transfer, flexible and soft, low weight have wider application of polymer foam in the aforementioned industries

Healthcare vertical has opened new opportunity for global polymer foam market. The vertical has started to use devices which are made from shape memory polymer (SMP) foam. Further, many research organizations and companies have started working on the development of novel polymer foams. For instance in July, 2018 IMPEDE embolization plug which was developed by Maitlnd received clearance allowance from Food & Drug Administration (FDA) after 20 years for cardiovascular treatment.

Environment issues such as recyclability, waste disposal and flammability have restricted the growth of polymer foams. However, manufacturing companies have started using deodorants and flame retardants to develop ecofriendly polymer foams. For instance, in April, 2018 Huntsman Corporation acquired Demilec a manufacturer of spray polyurethane foam insulation.

Polyurethane foam dominated the global polymer foam market in 2017 due to its wide range and highly diversified properties. The low density flexible foam is used in automotive and truck setting, upholstered furniture and bedding. Low density elastomers are used for making footwear, decoration and sculptures. In September 2017, General Plastics launched its first polyurethane dielectric material. It has high thermal processing properties which would be used for radio frequency panels and RADOME applications

Polymer foams exhibit versatile properties such as enhanced tensile strength, durability, and excellent temperature and water proofing qualities that has escalated its demand in the building & construction industry. Furthermore, increasing investment in the building and construction industry has increased the market for polymer foams as well. In July 2015, British government and construction industry initiated a joint activity, “Building Information Programme”. The program has enabled the country to quickly and efficiently build sustainable buildings and infrastructure.

Moreover, chemical companies have started developing new products as they are witnessing huge demand from automotive industry. In August 2018 BASF developed the world’s first particle form that would be suitable for complex-shaped components in airplanes, cars and trains. UltrasonE from BASF have been developed to manufacture sandwich structures in airplane interiors.

Global polymer foam market was dominated by Asia Pacific in 2017 due to the dominance of China, followed by India. The region is experiencing an upsurge of new MDI plants, bulk demand for thermal insulation in the refrigeration and construction industries in the forms of in –suit foam, panels and boards. These factors have globally increased the consumption of polymer foam. For instance, in May 2018, Armacell Group acquired De Xu a Chinese manufacturer of elastomeric insulation foams for refrigeration industry. The acquisition strengthen Armacell’s production capacity and its position in China by expanding product portfolio with Sinoflex brand.

Types Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (Kilo tons)

• Polyurethane Foam

• Polystyrene Foam

• PVC Foam

• Phenolic Foam

• Polyolefin Foam

• Melamine Foam

• Others

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (Kilo tons)

• Packaging

• Building & Constructions

• Furniture & Bedding

• Automotive

• Others

What does the report include?

• The report focuses on polymer foams market types and its application industries

• The study on the global polymer foams market includes qualitative factors such as value chain analysis, drivers, and restraints

• The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of polymer foams types, application. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies

• Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments

• The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence

Else place an Inquire before Purchase “Polymer Foams Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025: www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buyi…

About Adroit Market Research:

Adroit Market Research provide quantified B2B research on numerous opportunistic markets, and offer customized research reports, consulting services, and syndicate research reports. We assist our clients to strategize business decisions and attain sustainable growth in their respective domain. Additionally, we support them with their revenue planning, marketing strategies, and assist them to make decisions before the competition so that they remain ahead of the curve.