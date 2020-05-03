Global Private Passenger Auto Insurance Market Share and Forecast to 2025 with Top Key Players
The Global Private Passenger Auto Insurance Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
Vehicle insurance (also known as car insurance, motor insurance or auto insurance) is insurance for cars, trucks, motorcycles, and other road vehicles. Its primary use is to provide financial protection against physical damage or bodily injury resulting from traffic collisions and against liability that could also arise from incidents in a vehicle. Vehicle insurance may additionally offer financial protection against theft of the vehicle, and against damage to the vehicle sustained from events other than traffic collisions, such as keying, weather or natural disasters, and damage sustained by colliding with stationary objects. The specific terms of vehicle insurance vary with legal regulations in each region. This report studies the private passenger auto insurance.
In 2018, the global Private Passenger Auto Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
State Farm
GEICO
Progressive
Allstate
USAA
Liberty Mutual
Farmers
Nationwide
Travelers
American Family
Auto Club Exchange
Erie Insurance
CSAA Insurance Exchange
National General Holdings Corp.
Mercury General Corp.
Auto-Owners Insurance
MetLife
Hartford Financial Services
Auto Club Insurance Association
MAPFRE
Kemper Corp.
Amica Mutual Insurance Co.
Infinity P&C Corp.
COUNTRY Financial
Hanover Insurance Group
NJM Insurance
Southern Farm Bureau Casualty
Sentry Insurance
Shelter Insurance
Alfa Mutual Group
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Compulsory Insurance
Commercial Insurance
Market segment by Application, split into
Ordinary Private Car
Medium and High-end Private Car
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Private Passenger Auto Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Private Passenger Auto Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
