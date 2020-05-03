Global RFID Market 2025 Observational Studies Focusing On Top Vendors Like Alien Technology, AWID, CAEN RFID srl, CCL Industries, GAO RFID Inc., GlobeRanger, Impinj, Invengo Technology, Mojix, Nedap, SMARTRAC N.V.

The forecasted years of 2018 to 2025 will prove to be great for RFID market in terms of CAGR levels. This report covers the market definition, classifications, applications and engagements which are crucial when it comes to achieving an upper hand in the RFID market.

The RFID report with the help of SWOT analysis provides with all the market’s restraints and drivers. The report’s main objective is to demonstrate the way the RFID market is increasing in the forecast period, by including company profiles of all the key market players and providing a keen understanding of the market’s current status based on the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and accusations by these key market players and brands that are dominating the RFID.

Global RFID Market is expected to reach USD 44,351.6 million by 2024 from USD 13,378.7 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 16.3% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are increase demand of RFID Technology in retail industry, enforced laws for labelling animals, increasing use of security and access control application and increasing installation of RFID in manufacturing units and for productivity improvement. On the other hand, high cost of RFID and device interoperability may hinder the growth of the market.

Global RFID Market Segmentation

By Product Type (Tags, Readers, Software),

By End User (Industrial, Transportation, Retail, Consumer Package Goods, Healthcare, Education, Others)

By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Key Drivers:

Some of the major factors driving the market for RFID market are increase demand of RFID technology in retail industry and enforced laws for labelling animals. Increasing installation of RFID in manufacturing units and for productivity improvement and increasing use of security and access control application are the other major factors driving the growth of the non-destructive testing equipment market

High cost of RFID and device interoperability are the factor which may hinder the growth of this market

Many companies are increasingly focusing on variability in the RFID tag with sensors and IOT based RFID labelling in order to strengthen their product portfolios in the RFID market.

Key Points:

GlobeRanger is going to dominate the RFID market following with Smartarc N.V. and CCL Industries Inc. along with others such as Alien Technology, LLC, AWID, CAEN RFID S.r.l, GAO RFID Inc., Impinj, Inc., Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd., Mojix, Inc., Nedap N.V., ThingMagic, Honeywell International Inc., and ZIH Corp. among others.

Tags market is growing with the highest CAGR

Plastic material are driving the market with highest market share

Industrial are dominating the RFID market

Key Highlights of Report

Overview of key market forces propelling and restraining market growth

Offers a clear understanding of the competitive landscape and key product segments

An analysis of strategies of major competitors

Detailed analyses of industry trends

A well-defined technological growth map with an impact-analysis

Provides profiles of major competitors of the market.

Details of their operations, product and services.

Recent developments and key financial metrics.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product/Service Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Related Reports



Market Segmentation:

The global RFID market is segmented on the basis of products, end user and geography. The global RFID-market is segmented into tags, readers and software tools. In 2017, the tags segment is expected to dominate the market with a share of 56.5% and is expected to continue this trend till 2024.

Based on end user, the global RFID-Market is segmented into industrial, transportation, retail, consumer package goods, healthcare, education and others.

