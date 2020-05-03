Global Scale-out NAS Market Analysis 2019 Top Companies are Dell, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Nasuni Corporation, NetApp, Inc., Hitachi Data Systems Ltd, IBM Corporation, Panasas, Inc., Pure Storage, Inc., Tintri, Inc., Scality, Inc., Nexenta Systems, Inc., Quantum Corporation

CAGR values are jumping for the good in the Scale-out NAS market which in turn is making the sales, import, export and revenue grow. The report provides with a thorough analysis on what the conditions are for the industry because of the Scale-out NAS market.

The report is also a detailed analysis on what the market definition, classifications, applications and market trends are along with these it also provides with the market’s drivers and restrains by using the help of SWOT analysis.

The Scale-out NAS market is highly dependent on the top players and brands this report provides with detailed company profiles of those players and brands and showing what their moves are when it comes to developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations, all the while also providing with figures for the forecast years of 2017-2024.

Global Scale-Out NAS Market accounted for USD 10.42 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 22.63% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global scale-out NAS market

Analyze and forecast the scale-out NAS market on the basis of, application and type.

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for processes, derivative, and application

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

Customization Options

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level and can be customized according to needs.

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization).

Global Scale-out NAS Market Segmentation:-

By Geography; Component (Software, Service)

Storage Technology (File Storage, Block Storage, Object Storage)

Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud)

Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises {SMES})

Vertical (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) , Consumer Goods & Retail, IT & Telecom, Energy, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Education & Academics)

Major Market Competitors:

Dell, Inc.,

Hewlett Packard Enterprise,

Nasuni Corporation,

NetApp, Inc.,

Hitachi Data Systems Ltd,

IBM Corporation,

Panasas, Inc.,

Pure Storage, Inc.,

Tintri, Inc.,

Scality, Inc.,

Nexenta Systems, Inc.,

Quantum Corporation,

Among

Market Definition:

Scale-out storage is a network-attached storage (NAS) includes the process of expanding disk through the addition of devices in connected arrays with their own resources. High cost of scale-up NAS may act as the major driver in the growth of global scale-out NAS market. On the other hand lack of technically skilled personnel may hamper the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report for Global Scale-Out NAS Market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

Insights of the Market in Report

1. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Scale-out NAS market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

2. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

3. Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2018-2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

4. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of Scale-out NAS across Glob.

5. Key market players and their strategies have been provided to understand the competitive outlook of the Scale-out NAS industry

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

High Cost and downtime of scale-up NAS

Rising need for high throughput rate

Big data analytics

Increasing demand for scale-out NAS applications across enterprises

Lack of technically skilled personnel

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of component: – Software, and service.

The software segment is further sub segment: – High performance computing, data management & integration, data protection, big data, and in-memory data grid.

The service segment is further sub segment: – It module, electrical module, and mechanical module. The services segment is further sub segmented into professional services, and system integration.

On the basis of storage technology:- storage, block storage, and object storage

On the basis of deployment type:- On-premises, and cloud.

On the basis of organization size:- Large enterprises, small & medium enterprises (SMEs).

On the basis of vertical:- Banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), consumer goods & retail, IT & telecom, energy, healthcare, government, manufacturing, education & academics, and others.

On the basis of geography:- North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

