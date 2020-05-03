Global Seed Treatment Market 2019 Trends by Revenue, Industry Landscape, Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2025

Adroit Market Research has announced the addition of the “Global Seed Treatment Market Size Status and Forecast 2025”, The report classifies the global Seed Treatment in a precise manner to offer detailed insights about the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as restraining market growth.

This report studies the global Seed Treatment Speaker market, analyzes and researches the Seed Treatment Speaker development status and forecast in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like BASF SE, Bayer CropScience, DuPont de Nemours and Company, Chemtura Corporation, Syngenta AG, Valent U.S.A. Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Company, BrettYoung Limited, Advanced Biological Marketing

The global seed treatment market was valued at USD 4.2 billion in 2017. The market grew as better formula are available for seed treatment which improves the yield of the crop, reduces germination period and improves the overall crop yield. The rising population around the world is demanding more of agriculture produce but the changing climatic conditions and spread of disease & insects are having a bad impact on the yield. Thus, farmer across the globe are using seed treatment to deliver a very precise shield that protects the crops health. This is driving the growth of the global seed treatment market. There are four major types of seed treatment that are available in the global seed treatment market include protection, disinfection, eradication and enhancing.

Corn was the largest market in the global seed treatment market valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2017. Corn is one of the largest crops produced globally as corn floor is an important ingredient in multiple food products. Corn is a staple food in the North and South America and hence farmers in the region are cultivating corn for many decades and are now using seed treatments to protect the corn. According to CropLife America (CLA) in 2011 more than 90% of the corn seeds planted had received some kind of seed treatment, thus driving the growth of the seed treatment market in the region.

Soybean is an important crop of the food plant is growing in production as it offers low glycemic index and high protein content. The soybean crop is impacted by seed born viruses and hence adopting to seed treatment is likely a solution to obtain clean seeds for cultivation. Insect, pests and fungicides that affect the soybean are highly region specific. Thus, the use of insecticides and fungicides differ according to the region are driving the growth of the global seed treatment market.

Insecticides were valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2017 in the global seed treatment market. Insecticides have gained incredible traction in the global seed treatment market as many new actives and better formulations have come in the market recently. These actives are injected systematically into the plant, this means that only that insects that attack will be targeted. This targeted approach is beneficial as predatory insects are not harmed causing minimal environmental harm and preventing any damage to the natural ecosystem. Thus, insecticides have surged in demand largely accounting to more than half market share in the global seed treatment market in 2017.

The farmers in the region are adopting new farming techniques such as precision farming and are also implementing new machinery that shall assists seed treatments driving the region growth in the global seed treatment market. North America seed treatment market is well established and hence is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period in the global seed treatment market.

BASF SE in 2018 has acquired certain assets of Bayer CropScience. The acquisition is a strategic accompaniment to BASF’s crop protection business, biotech, and digital farming operations. The acquisition aims to strengthen BASF SE position into seeds, nematicide seed treatments and non-selective herbicides markets.

• Crop type overview, 2015-2025 (USD billion)

o Corn/Maize

o Soybean

o Wheat

o Canola

o Cotton

o Others

• Treatment type overview, 2015-2025 (USD billion)

o Insecticides

o Fungicides

o Nonchemical

o Other chemical treatment

North America was the largest market valued at USD 1.7 billion in the global seed treatment market in 2017. The demand for seed treatment in the region grew as they have the largest production of soy and corn crops across the world. Availability of active formulations coupled with a good purchasing power of the farmers the region grew in demand in the global seed treatments market.

What does the report include?

• Analysis of significant parameters such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been discussed in detail that are forecast to impact the market.

• Company profiles of the key players in the market which helped to us understand their strategies, key initiatives, market offerings and financial performance.

• Analysis of strategic framework and market dynamics

• Value chain analysis

• Country level trends, rules & regulations by government bodies and associations

