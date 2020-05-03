Global Single Board Computer (SBC) Market 2019 -2024 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis
A single-board computer (SBC) is any complete computer that is built on a single circuit board and contains functional computer components including the microprocessor, input/output (I/O) and memory. SBC computers typically provide a fanless, low-power computing solution and a low profile architecture.
The size of an SBC can vary from about the size of a credit card to that of a video game console. They are often incorporated into larger devices such as automatic teller machines, industrial and medical equipment, or robotic devices. Since the mid 2000s, inexpensive single board computers have been used by educators and hobbyists.
Unlike a desktop personal computer, single board computers often did not rely on expansion slots for peripheral functions or expansion. Some single-board computers are made to plug into a backplane for system expansion. Single board computers have been built using a wide range of microprocessors. Simple designs, such as built by computer hobbyists, often use static RAM and low-cost 8 or 16 bit processors. Other types, such as blade servers, include all the memory and processor performance of a server computer in a compact space-saving format.
Within the next few years, the majority of SBCs are expected to be equipped with ARM architecture CPUs as more and more multicore processors are being introduced nowadays on portable devices.
Accodingly, as SBCs is going to be more massively manufactured, the cost of SBC applications will be migrated to the user terminal due to specialized functionalities of many embedded application classes. As the ARM boards go chipper, disposable SBCs will soon be seen on the market.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Advantech
Abaco
Emerson Electric
Curtiss-Wright
AAEON
IEI Integration Corp
Trenton Systems
Kontron
Raspberry pi
Portwell
Eurotech
Axiomtek
Arbor Solution
Texas Instruments
EVOC GROUP
Lemaker
This study considers the Single Board Computer (SBC) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
x86
ARM
Power
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Industrial Automation
Transportation & Harbor
Network Appliance
Entertainment & Public service
Energy & Utilities
Data Centers
Military & Aerospace
Education & Development
Other Applications
TOC Points Includes:
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Single Board Computer (SBC) by Players
4 Single Board Computer (SBC) by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
….Continued
