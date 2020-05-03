Global Smart Inhalers Market 2019, Trends, Analysis, Leading Players & Forecast by 2025

Global Smart Inhalers Market to reach USD 829.3 Million by 2025.

Global smart inhalers market is valued at approximately USD 16.4 Million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 63.3 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Technological advancements in smart inhalers is the major trend that are responsible for the wide adoption of smart inhalers globally.

Request a Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2821034

Global smart inhalers market is mainly driven by rising prevalence of respiratory diseases such as asthma and COPD. According to WHO, over 90 % of COPD (Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) observed in middle- & low-income countries. The prevalence of COPD and asthma is rising due to several reasons such as growing consumption of tobacco and cigarettes, rising aging population and growth of air pollutants. The prevalence rate of COPD is high in the United States. COPD is the third leading cause of death in the United States. Further, according to the Asthma Organization UK, in 2015 around 5.4 million people in United Kingdom are presently receiving asthma treatment out of which 4.3 million are adults and rest 1.1 million are children. Moreover, in United Kingdom one in every 11 people is suffering from asthma. This clearly states that there is high prevalence of respiratory diseases positively affects the demand for the smart inhalers. However, lower acceptance in emerging economies is the major factor that impede the growth of global smart inhalers market.

On the basis of segmentation, the smart inhalers market is segmented into product, indication and end-user. The product segment of global smart inhalers market is classified into inhalers and nebulizers of which inhalers dominates the major as inhalers are preferred as first option of treatment, portability. Based on indication, the smart inhalers market is classified into asthma and COPD. On the basis of end-user, the market is classified into patients and research & development.

The regional analysis of smart inhalers market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America have occupied major share in the global smart inhalers market. The major reasons for the dominance of North America are high awareness regarding asthma and COPD treatment, high technological innovations in healthcare sector, high adoption of smart inhaler device and growing adoption of IOT in healthcare industry. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to growing population affected with respiratory diseases due to rising air pollution.

The leading market players mainly include-

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

Vectura Group PLC

AstraZeneca PLC

Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh

Propeller Health

Cohero Health LLC

Adherium Limited

Novartis AG

Glaxo SmithKine PLC

OPKO Health

To make an enquiry on [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2821034

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Inhalers

o Metered Dose Inhalers

o Dry powder inhalers

Nebulizers

By Indication:

Asthma

COPD

By end-user:

Patients

R&D

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

o ROE

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o ROAPEC

LAMEA

o Brazil

o Mexico

ROW

o Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Some Point from Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Global Smart Inhalers Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Browse full [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-smart-inhalers-market-forecasts-2018-2025

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]