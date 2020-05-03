Global Smart Meter Market 2019 -2024 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

A smart meter is usually an electronic device that records consumption of electric energy in intervals of an hour or less and communicates that information at least daily back to the utility for monitoring and billing. Smart meters enable two-way communication between the meter and the central system. Unlike home energy monitors, smart meters can gather data for remote reporting. Such an advanced metering infrastructure differs from traditional automatic meter reading in that it enables two-way communications with the meter.

The largest smart meter markets have been North America, Europe and eastern Asia (particularly China). And the market is supplied by a combination of large multinational firms and smaller local manufacturers. The leading global firms include Landis+Gyr (based in Switzerland but owned by Toshiba Corp. of Japan), GE Digital Energy (United States), Itron (United States), Aclara (United States), Elster Group (Germany), Sensus (United States) and Holley Metering (China), among others. These companies tend to compete against each other globally to supply most of the largest smart meter markets. In many markets, these leading global firms also face competition from local manufacturers. In China, for example, local manufacturers supply the bulk of the market.

China has become the world’s largest market for smart electricity meters as a result of several initiatives by the Chinese national government. The demand for smart meters in China is expected to grow from 62.3 million units in 2015 to 120 million units by 2021.

Get sample copy of this report : https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2657796

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Landis+Gyr

Itron

GE Digital Energy

Siemens

Kamstrup

Sensus

Elster Group

Silver Spring Networks

Aclara

Nuri Telecom

Sagemcom

Trilliant

Iskraemeco

Echelon

Tantalus Systems

ZIV

Sanxing

Linyang Electronics

Wasion Group

Haixing Electrical

Techrise Electronics

Chintim Instruments

XJ Measurement & Control Meter

Clou Electronics

HND Electronics

Longi

Hengye Electronics

Holey Metering

Wellsun Electric Meter

Sunrise

Xiou International Group

Pax Electronic Technology

Huayi Electronics

Changyi Group

Gaoke

Shenzhen Kaifa Technology

Risesun Group

Banner

Bada Instruments

Jinling Intelligent Electric Meter

Have a query? Please click here: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2657796



According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Meter market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Smart Meter business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Meter market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Smart Meter value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Single-phase smart meter

Three-phase smart meter

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential application

Commercial application

Industrial application

TOC Points Includes:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Smart Meter by Players

4 Smart Meter by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

….Continued

Browse Complete [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-smart-meter-market-growth-2019-2024

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]