Global Software Defined Networking Market Value Projected to Expand by 2025

Adroit Market Research offers 2019 report on “Software Defined Networking Market 2025” that evaluates industry growth trends through historical data and estimates future prospects based on comprehensive research. The report extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts for the period 2019-2025.

About the Software Defined Networking Market:

The global software defined networking market size is estimated to reach USD 101.23 billion by 2025, owing to the growing demand for dynamic and cost-effective networking solutions. High capital investments by the telecom carriers across the world have increased the demand for higher operational efficiency in the field of networking technologies. Hence, carriers are aggressively adopting new technologies such as software defined networks, to reduce the load of operational expenditure. Additionally, growing demand of mobility and cloud services will have a positive influence on the growth of software defined networking market.

Software Defined Networking Market Competition by TOP PLAYERS, with Software Defined Networking sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including: Cisco Systems, IBM, VMware, Big Switch Networks, Juniper Networks, NEC Corporation, Dell, Brocade Communications Systems, Extreme Networks

Scope of the Report (Overlook 2019-2025):

On the basis of solution provided, the global software defined networking market is segmented into physical network infrastructure, virtualization, SDN application, integration & deployment, training & maintenance and managed services. In 2017, physical network infrastructure contributed the highest share to the overall software defined networking market owing to the continuous telecom network upgrades in developing economies. Followed by physical network infrastructure, SDN application segment had the second-highest contribution to the global software defined networking market.

Based on the industry vertical, the global software defined networking market is bifurcated into BFSI, IT & Telecom, consumer goods, defense, healthcare and others. Among these industry verticals, consumer goods segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period, followed by healthcare and BFSI sector. SDN holds great promise for healthcare sector as most of the healthcare IT professionals are looking forward to updating hospital networks, protect patient data and supportive innovative medical applications.

Geographically, the software defined networking market is segmented into five regions- North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle-East & Africa. The North America region held the highest market share in the global software defined networking in 2017 and is also expected to be the highest revenue generator in the forecast period as a large number of buyers are concentrated in this region. The software defined networking market in this region is mostly driven by the presence of major tech companies enthusiastically adopting advanced tech to maintain a competitive edge in the US and Canada. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in coming years due to its rapid urbanization and growth in sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, retail and automobile.

Key segments of the global software defined networking market

Solutions Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

• Physical Network Infrastructure

• Virtualization

• SDN Application

• Integration and Deployment

• Training and Maintenance

• Managed Services

Industry Vertical Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

• BFSI

• IT and Telecom

• Consumer Goods

• Defence

• Healthcare

• Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle-East & Africa

