Global Solar PV Market 2019 -2024 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

Solar PV is one kind of device made from crystalline silicon or thin film which converts solar energy into electricity by a process known as the photovoltaic effect. The key indicator for solar PV is conversion efficiency.

China is still the biggest market in the global Solar PV market, about 50% market share in 2015, the annual production is more than any single countries’ double production and the capacity is expansion in these years, almost 60% occurs in China. The future capacity and production market share will increase, or at least maintain the current share. For these regions, Asia owns the largest market share comparing with Europe and North America, indicating the strong demand of Solar PV products.

The Solar PV industry concentration degree is relatively low, there are more than 200 manufacturers in the world and we think in the next few years, the concentration degree will rise.

Since the anti-dumping duties occurred, the competitive status has already turned white-hot, with the price declining, the gross profit of the whole industry is narrowing and it will be unsteady to some extent. The raw material’s price is also uncertainty, currently; the raw material has a growth trend.

Get sample copy of this report : https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2657797

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Hanwha Q CELLS

Neo Solar Power

Motech

Kyocera Solar

Gintech Energy

SolarWorld

SunPower

REC Group

Sharp

E-Ton Solar Tech

Trina Solar

Yingli

JA Solar

Canadian Solar

Jinko Solar

China Sunergy

Hareonsolar

Eging PV

TongWei Solar

Have a query? Please click here: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2657797



According to this study, over the next five years the Solar PV market will register a 2.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 52700 million by 2024, from US$ 44800 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Solar PV business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Solar PV market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Solar PV value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Crystalline Silicon

Compound Type

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential

Commercial

Ground Station

TOC Points Includes:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Solar PV by Players

4 Solar PV by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

….Continued

Browse Complete [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-solar-pv-market-growth-2019-2024

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]