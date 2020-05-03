Global Soy Protein Market Business Growth Statistics, Massive Industry Improvement, Increasing Demand, Business Scope, Investment Analysis Report and Key Players Insights

Global Soy Protein Market report delivers a detailed study with present and upcoming Opportunities to clarify the future investment and business plans of the market. The report contains complete analysis regarding type and applications, featuring the key business resources and provides an in-depth survey of top key vendors. This analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimate forecast frame. The Soy Protein market study also analyzes the market status, share, growth rate, future trends, drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The global soy protein market is expected to reach USD 16.3 Billion by 2025, from USD 9.51 Billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

How does this market Insights help?

Soy Protein Market share (regional, product, application, end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR. Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them. Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Soy Protein” and its commercial landscape

Industry News

Increasing adoption of soy protein isolates in infant foods and functional whey supplements are expected to further boost the market growth in coming years.

The key players are expanding their business by venturing into new territories of developing economies through mergers and acquisitions to be in the market.

In 2016, Cargill Incorporated collaborated with global non-GMO supply chain leaders to expand the non-GMO ingredient availability.

Market Segments

On the basis of application global soy protein market is segmented into

food, and

feed

Food is further sub segmented into bakery & confectionery, meat alternatives, functional foods, dairy replacements, infant foods, others. Feed is further sub segmented into livestock, pet food and aqua feed.

Based on geography the global soy protein market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and,

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

On the basis of type global soy protein market is segmented into

soy protein isolates,

soy protein concentrates,

soy flours and others

STRATEGIC KEY ATTRIBUTES OF THE REPORT

Competitors – In this section, various Soy Protein industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

In this section, various industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue. The 360-degree Soy Protein overview based on a global and regional level

overview based on a global and regional level Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level

A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants

Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans and SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations

Production Analysis – Production of the Soy Protein is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Soy Protein Market key players is also covered.

Production of the is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Market key players is also covered. Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Soy Protein Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions. Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Soy Protein This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part. Other analyses – Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Soy Protein

Major Key Points in TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Market Overview

Drivers

Restraints

OPPORTUNITIES

CHALLENGES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

premium insights

Global Soy Protein Market, by Geography

Market, by Geography company profiles

Major Business Entities Covered in this Report

Archer Daniels Midland Company,

DuPont,

Cargill,

Wilmar International,

Nutra Food Ingredients,

SONIC BIOCHEM EXTRACTIONS LIMITED,

Victoria Group,

Bremil, Bob’s Red Mill,

Canadian Bio-Systems Inc.,

Linyi Shansong Biological Products Co., Ltd. (NON-GMO, Dutch Protein & Services B.V.,

Harmony Foods,

Devansoy Inc,

SHANDONG SINOGLORY GROUP,

Kerry,

MGP Ingredients,

Burcon NutraScience Corporation,

Euroduna Food Ingredients GmbH,

Farbest Brands,

Kellogg Company, Doves Farm Foods, Kraft Foods Group, Valio, Axiom Foods, AMCO Proteins Company, AMCO Proteins, Dean Foods, GELITA, Bunge Alimentos, Bunge Brasil, Omega Protein, George Weston Foods and others.

Competitive Analysis

The global soy protein market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global soy protein market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Drivers & Market Restraint

High nutritional value of soy.

Preferred alternative to meat and dairy proteins.

Increasing demand for plant-based protein as a result of growing vegan population.

Increasing awareness about benefits of protein and growing demand for protein rich diet.

Preference for animal based protein over plant based protein.

Ban on Soy Products of Gm Origin.

Increasing costs and threat of alternative products.

