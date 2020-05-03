Global Spear Phishing market Analysis By Top Players like Votiro, Trend Micro, Symantec, Sophos Ltd., RSA Security, proofpoint, PhishMe, Inc., PhishLabs, Mimecast, Microsoft, IRONSCALES, Intel Corporation, GreatHorn, Forcepoint, Cisco, Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd

A Report, titled “Spear Phishing Market” has been added to our repository. The report represents the current situation of the market based on in-depth analysis of all the major factors that are expected to impact its demand in the near future, it evaluates the state of the market by 2026. The report takes stock of the global market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment viability. It also offers quantitative and qualitative analysis of every feature of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. The aim of the report is to allow the readers to concentrate on the classifications on the basis of product qualifications, standing competitive landscape and the market’s incomes with profitability.

Spear Phishing market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026. Spear Phishing Industry accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2018 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026, Globally.

A bird’s eye view of the Spear Phishing Industry made available in the report helps readers to understand the key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that are shaping the Spear Phishing market. Furthermore, the report evaluates challenges experienced from buyers and sellers side.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players of the global spear phishing market are Votiro, Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated, Symantec Corporation, Sophos Ltd., RSA Security LLC, proofpoint, PhishMe, PhishLabs, Mimecast Limited, Microsoft Corporation, IRONSCALES, Intel Corporation, GreatHorn, Inc., Forcepoint, Cisco Systems, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Barracuda Networks Inc., BAE Systems, and others.

Competitive Analysis:

The report for global spear phishing market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

For a pervasive understanding of the market, business strategies and latest developments of the vital players accompanied with co-development deals and market size have also been enclosed. Briefly citing, their revenue share, contact information and meticulous SWOT analysis is available. The regions which have been studied in depth are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. This helps gain better idea about the spread of this particular market in respective regions.

The report takes a close and analytical look at the various companies that strive for a higher share of the Spear Phishing Market. Data on the leading and fastest-growing segments along with what drives them has been given.

This report implements a balanced mix of primary and secondary research methodologies for its analysis. The market is segmented on the basis of key criteria.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing adoption of BYOD policy in organizations

Increasing incidences of spear phishing attacks

Growth of cloud email security solution

Concerns of organizations regarding outsourcing of security services

Lack of awareness about current threats and cyber-attacks

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product/Service Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Related Reports

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of Spear Phishing market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Market Segmentation:

The global spear phishing market is segmented on the basis of component into solution, services. The services segment is further segmented into professional services, and managed services.

On the basis of organization size, the global spear phishing market is segmented into large enterprises, and small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

On the basis of deployment model, the global spear phishing market is segmented into on-premises, and cloud.

On the basis of vertical, the global spear phishing market is segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), government and defense, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, IT and telecommunication, media and entertainment, critical infrastructure and others.

On the basis of geography, the global spear phishing market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

