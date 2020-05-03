Global Sponge and Scouring Pads Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Sponge and Scouring Pads Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 90 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Sponge and Scouring Pads Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Sponges and scrubbers are used specifically for cleaning jobs, such as removing stuck-on food from utensils, removing hard marks from drywall and wallpaper without chemicals or abrasives, cleaning up spills and messes, and lifting finish from floors. Some sponges and scrubbers work best with cleaning products while others are used dry.

The residential end-user segment accounted for the major share of the sponge and scouring pads market during 2017. This end-user segment holds the highest share mainly due to the increased sales as sponges and scouring pads are a vital part of kitchens in households.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the sponge and scouring pads market throughout the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing foodservice industry due to rise in restaurants, hotels, and food joints in UK, Germany, and Saudi Arabia will increase the demand for sponges and scouring pads in EMEA.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

3M

Procter and Gamble

Arix

Armaly Brands

The Clorox Company

Segment by Type

Reusable

Disposable Use

Segment by Application

Residential

Non-residential

Which Types of Questions does the Report Answer?

What are the substitutes of products offered in the global Sponge and Scouring Pads?

What are the growth driving factors of the global Sponge and Scouring Pads?

Which are the high-growth segments of the global Sponge and Scouring Pads?

What are the upcoming industry trends?

Which regions will create rewarding prospects in the global Sponge and Scouring Pads?

