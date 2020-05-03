Global Spray Drying Equipment Market 2019-2022, By Type, pplication, Drying Stage, Cycle Type, Flow Type and Region

Global Spray Drying Equipment size was around USD 4.2 billion in 2016. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% to reach USD 5.92 billion by 2021.

Spray drying technique transforms the feed from a fluid state into dried particulate form by spraying the feed into a hot drying medium. It is non-stop particle processing drying operation. The feed can be a solution, suspension, dispersion or emulsion. The dried product can be in the form of powders, granules or agglomerates based on the physical and chemical properties of the feed, the dryer design and final powder properties desired.

This demand for this market is very closely linked with the demand for processed food and related products. Investments and technological advancements are the primary drivers of this market. Stable GDP and rising awareness among the consumers are other secondary factors driving the growth of this market.

Spray drying though advantageous adversely affects the organoleptic properties such as the taste and colour of the particular food product if its operation is not properly handled which is the primary restraint of this market. Moreover, its operational cost is very high because of high consumption of thermal energy by the equipment which is the secondary restraint in the growth of this market.

The global Spray Drying Equipment can be categorized into five categories: by equipment type, by driving stage, by cycle type, by flow type and by application. If we go by equipment type, Spray Drying Equipment is segmented into Rotary atomizer, Nozzle atomizer, Fluidized, Closed loop, Centrifugal, and others. If we go by driving stage then the market is categorized into single-stage, two stage and multi stage. On the basis of cycle type the market is segmented into open and closed. If we go by flow type the market is segmented into co-current, counter current and mixed. On the basis of application the market is categorized into food, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and others. Spray drying has the potential to undergo growth in the future.

Closed loop spray dryers are ideal for handling slurries and drying them into the required powder form which is applicable for the coating of tiles in the ceramic industry which might be the reason for the projected growth in the aforementioned forecast period. The chemicals category is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the aforementioned forecast period because of the increase in demand for plastic resins and other polymers that will fuel the spray drying equipment market.

By geography, the global Spray Drying Equipment has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Presently, North America accounts for the largest market and Asia-Pacific has the highest CAGR.

Major companies in the Spray Drying Equipment are GEA Group AG (Germany), SPX Flow Technology (U.S.), Buchi Labortechnik AG (Switzerland), Dedert Corporation (U.S.) and European Spray Dry Technologies LLP (U.K.), Changzhou Lemar Drying Engineering Co. Ltd. (China), Shandong Shungeng Drying Equipment Co. Ltd. (China), Acmefil Engineering Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India), New AVM Systech Pvt. Ltd. (India), and C.E. Rogers Company (U.S.).

Global and country-level analysis and forecasts of the study market; providing Insights on the major countries/regions in which this industry is blooming and to also identify the regions that are still untapped

Segment-level analysis along with market size forecasts and estimations to detect key areas of industry growth in detail

Identification of key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges (DROC) in the market and their impact on shifting market dynamics.

Study of the effect of exogenous and endogenous factors that affect the global market; which includes broadly demographic, economics, and political, among other macro-environmental factors presented in an extensive PESTLE Analysis

Study the micro environment factors that determine the overall profitability of an Industry, using Porter’s five forces analysis for analyzing the level of competition and business strategy development.

A comprehensive list of key market players along with their product portfolio, current strategic interests, key financial information, legal issues, SWOT analysis and analyst overview to study and sustain the market environment.

Competitive landscape analysis listing out the mergers, acquisitions, collaborations in the field along with new product launches, comparative financial studies and recent developments in the market by the major companies.

An executive summary, abridging the entire report in such a way that decision-making personnel can rapidly become acquainted with background information, concise analysis and main conclusions.

Expertly devised analyst overview along with Investment opportunities to provide both individuals and organizations a strong financial foothold in the market

