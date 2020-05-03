Global Squalene Market Industry Overview, Growth Analysis, Regional Demand and Forecast 2019-2025

Adroit Market Research has announced the addition of the “Global Squalene Market Size Status and Forecast 2025”, The report classifies the global Squalene in a precise manner to offer detailed insights about the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as restraining market growth.

This report studies the global Squalene Speaker market, analyzes and researches the Squalene Speaker development status and forecast in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like Arista Industries, Amyris, Inc., Nucelis, EFPBIOTEK, Kishimoto Special Liver Oil Co. Ltd. SOPHIM

Request a sample copy: www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/554

The global squalene market size was projected to be valued USD 292.6 million by 2025. The squalene market is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period on account of significant demand for natural beauty products and cosmetics. Squalene is a nutrient-rich natural emollient which helping maintaining the natural moisture of skin along with protecting the skin from the external environment.

Squalene is a naturally derived polyunsaturated oil which is found in several plants and animals along with the human body. Squalene is a natural lipid found under the skin which protects the skin from UV radiations and free radicals along with retaining natural moisturizing properties of the skin. It also repairs the damaged skin cells by penetrating deep in the skin. Hence, squalene is one of the major ingredients in anti-aging creams.

Squalene is also used as a dietary supplement in food products and in pharmaceutical for the treatment of arthritis, psoriasis, and other skin related problems. It is also widely known as an anti-carcinogen substance. In the global squalene market consumption, food products accounted for the highest growth with CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period.

Key segments of the global squalene market

Source Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Tons)

• Vegetable based

• Animal based

• Natural & Synthetic Blend

End Use Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Tons)

• Cosmetics

• Food products

• Pharmaceutical

• Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Tons)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Central & South America

• Middle East & Africa

Personal care & cosmetics industry is witnessing a major shift in consumer demand which is considered as the future growth driver. The rapid shift from conventional to nature-based products is the key trend observed across the globe. Increasing consumer awareness along with higher consumer spending power is driving the demand for natural cosmetics. Hence, these are some key factors that are influencing the global squalene market trends over the forecast period. Cosmetics segment accounted for over 64% share in the global squalene market size.

Traditionally, squalene was obtained from specific shark liver oil which is found deep in the sea. Shark liver oil contains a very high amount of pure squalene that has high nutrient content. However, over-exploitation of this aquatic animal has led the species to the verge of extinction owing to which regulations regarding obtaining squalene have become strict. Thus, alternative natural sources such as olive oil, sugarcane, palm oil, amaranth seed, wheat germs, and rice bran are now used for producing squalene. North America and Europe have largely adopted vegetable oil based squalene but shark oil is still used in some parts of Asia Pacific region. Vegetable oil based squalene is expected to generate revenues exceeding USD 175 million by 2025.

What does the report include?

• The study on the global squalene market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, regulatory framework and price trend analysis

• Additionally, the market has been evaluated using the value chain and Porter’s Five Forces’ analysis

• The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of source, end use, region (and country).

• Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments

• The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence

Else place an Inquire before Purchase “Squalene Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025: www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buyi…

About Adroit Market Research:

Adroit Market Research provide quantified B2B research on numerous opportunistic markets, and offer customized research reports, consulting services, and syndicate research reports. We assist our clients to strategize business decisions and attain sustainable growth in their respective domain. Additionally, we support them with their revenue planning, marketing strategies, and assist them to make decisions before the competition so that they remain ahead of the curve.

Contact Us:

Ryan Johnson

Adroit Market Research

3131 McKinney Ave #600

Dallas, TX 75204

Tel: +1-214-884-6068

Email: [email protected]

Visit the Blog: https://adroitmarketresearch.com/blogs