Global Textured Soy Protein Market Business Growth Statistics, Massive Industry Improvement, Increasing Demand, Business Scope, Investment Analysis Report and Key Players Insights

Global textured soy protein market offers a detailed analysis of the market, providing insights into the market dynamics that are expected to influence the overall market positively in the next few years. The report covers an unbiased analysis on various market aspects, emphasizing major trends giving direction to the market, key opportunities paving new business growth avenues, key drivers pushing the market’s growth and challenges and restraints hindering the market for textured soy protein across the globe.

The global textured soy protein market is expected to reach USD 3.60 billion by 2025, from USD 1.74 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

This research study offers a decisive overview of the worldwide market for textured soy protein by analyzing this market thoroughly on the basis of its past performance and current status. The future market potential has also been evaluated in details to provide the readers with future projections and forecasts. The overview section also includes a qualitative assessment of the overall market. The textured soy protein research report consists of an exhaustive executive summary and a market snapshot that provides all the important information about various segments and sub-segments studied within the scope of this research.

Major Player Involves

Archer Daniels Midland Company,

Cargill,

Wilmar International,

Victoria Group,

Bremil,

SONIC BIOCHEM EXTRACTIONS LIMITED,

Bob’s Red Mill,

Canadian Bio-Systems Inc.,

Linyi Shansong Biological Products Co., Ltd. (NON-GMO,

Dutch Protein & Services B.V.,

Harmony Foods,

Devansoy Inc,

SHANDONG SINOGLORY GROUP,

Kerry,

MGP Ingredients,

Burcon NutraScience Corporation,

Euroduna Food Ingredients GmbH,

Farbest Brands,

Kellogg Company,

Doves Farm Foods,

Kraft Foods Group,

Valio,

Axiom Foods,

AMCO Proteins Company,

AMCO Proteins,

Dean Foods,

GELITA,

Bunge Alimentos,

Bunge Brasil,

Omega Protein,

George Weston Foods and others

Strategic key attributes of the report

Competitors –In this section, various textured soy protein industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the textured soy protein Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants

Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans and SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations

Production Analysis – Production of the textured soy protein is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various textured soy protein Market key players is also covered.

The 360-degree textured soy protein overview based on a global and regional level

Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level.

Supply and Consumption –In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the textured soy protein This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Other analyses – Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the textured soy protein Market

Industry Trending News

DuPont Nutrition & Health has also launched a SUPRO XT55, an isolated soy protein, which is a new product in textured soy protein market.

By Canadian Bio-Systems Inc. (CBS Inc.) in Jan 2018, launched FeedCheck Soy at the international production & processing expo in Atlanta, Ga. It is an innovative new tool that allows rapid, on-site analysis of soybean meal quality.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Low-priced source of protein.

High nutritional value of soy.

Possible substitute for meat & dairy products.

Rising health-conscious population.

Strict regulations by government for genetically modified crops

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Market Segments

Based on geography, the global textured soy protein market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and,

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Based on type, the global textured soy protein market is segmented into

Non-GMO,

conventional,

organic, and other types

On the basis of, the global textured soy protein market is classified into

soy protein concentrates,

soy protein isolates and soy flour

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into

food and

feed

The food market segment is further segmented into meat substitutes, dairy alternatives, infant nutrition, bakery products and cereal & snacks.

