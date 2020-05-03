Global Three-phase UPS Market Growing Demand Report 2019 to 2024

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Three-phase UPS Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 158 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) is an electrical System that provides emergency power to a load when the input power source fails. Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) converts incoming AC to DC through a rectifier, and converts it back with an inverter. Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) differs from an auxiliary or emergency power system or standby generator in that it will provide near-instantaneous protection from input power interruptions, by supplying energy stored in batteries, supercapacitor, or flywheels. The on-battery runtime of most uninterruptible power sources is relatively short (only a few minutes) but sufficient to start a standby power source or properly shut down the protected equipment.

Schneider-Electric, Emerson and ABB captured the top three revenue share spots in the Three-phase UPS market in 2015. Schneider-Electric dominated with 27.54% revenue share, followed by Emerson with 13.70% revenue share and ABB with 7.51% revenue share.

Although sales of Three-phase UPS brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Three-phase UPS market will register a 1.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6760 million by 2024, from US$ 6090 million in 2019.

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report

Schneider-Electric

Emerson

ABB

EATON

GE

SandC

Riello

AEG

Legrand

Toshiba

KSTAR

Socomec

EAST

Kehua

Delta

Segmentation by product type:

Offline/standby Three-phase UPS

Line-interactive Three-phase UPS

Online/double-conversion Three-phase UPS

Segmentation by application:

Data centers

Industrial equipment

Enterprise-wide backup

Others (Precision instruments for example)

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Three-phase UPS consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Three-phase UPS market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Three-phase UPS manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Three-phase UPS with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Three-phase UPS submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

