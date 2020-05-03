Global Vehicle Analytics Market 2025 Analysis By Observational Studies With Key Competitors Acerta Analytics Solutions, Agnik, Amodo, ARI, Azuga, Inc., C-4 Analytics, LLC, CloudMade, Digital Recognition Network, EngineCAL Services, Genetec

The forecast length is anticipated to be very sturdy for the Vehicle Analytics market place and the enterprise as well. This report gives a comprehension on all the most recent improvements, item dispatches, joint endeavors, mergers and acquisitions by the few key players and brands of the Vehicle Analytics advertise. It contains the outline of market definition, orders, and market patterns of the business and Vehicle Analytics showcase.

The organization profiles of all the important players in North usa, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and different areas like South usa, and the middle East & Africa are studied with the help of SWOT analysis and Porter’s five Forces tool.

The Global Vehicle Analytics Market accounted for USD 1,051.1 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 27.1% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Global Vehicle Analytics Market By Geography; Component (Software, Services, Managed Services); Deployment Model (On-Premises, On-Demand); Application (Predictive Maintenance, Warranty Analytics, Traffic Management, Safety & Security Management, Driver & User Behavior Analysis, Dealer Performance Analysis, Infotainment, Usage-Based Insurance, Road Charging); End-user (BFSI, Government, Real Estate, Media & Entertainment, Telecom, Retail and Ecommerce, Education, Travel & Hospitality, Healthcare) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Major Market Competitors: Global Vehicle Analytics Market

Some of the major players of the global vehicle analytics market are Acerta Analytics Solutions, Agnik LLC, Amodo, Automotive Rentals (ARI), Azuga, C-4 Analytics, LLC, CloudMade, Digital Recognition Network, EngineCAL, Genetec Inc., HARMAN International, IBM, Inquiron, INRIX, Inseego Corp., Intelligent Mechatronic Systems, Microsoft, Noregon, Pivotal Software, Inc., Plotly, Procon Analytics, SAP, Teletrac Navman, WEX Inc., Xevo Inc., and others.

Company Share Analysis:

The report for Vehicle Analytics Market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

Market Drivers & Restraints:

Advancements in Technologies

Increasing Use of Real-Time Data Collected From Sensors and GPS Tracking Devices

High Costs Involved in Initial Setup

Network Coverage Limitations

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of component:- software, services, and managed services.

Sub segment:– professional services.

Sub segment:- Deployment and integration, support and maintenance, and consulting services.

On the basis of deployment model:- Premises, on-demand.

On the basis of application:- Predictive maintenance, warranty analytics, traffic management, safety and security management, driver and user behavior analysis, dealer performance analysis, infotainment, usage-based insurance, road charging.

On the basis of end-user:- Banking, financial services, and insurance, government, real estate, media and entertainment, telecom, retail and ecommerce, education, travel and hospitality, healthcare

On the basis of geography:- North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

