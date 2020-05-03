Global Video Servers Market is Booming Worldwide With Competitive Intelligence Study By 2026 – Key Players are Harmonic, Espial, Cisco, Ross Video, Belden Inc., Avid, Anevia, Edgeware AB, EVS Broadcast Equipment, Concurrent Technology Inc.

The Global Video Servers Market report also provides Porter analysis, PESTEL analysis and market attractiveness which helps to better understand the market scenario on macro and micro level. Side by side, it also explicitly provides information about mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and all the other important activities occurred in the market during current and past few years. The Video Servers Market report explores manufacturer’s competitive scenario and provides market share for all major players of this market based on production capacity, sales, revenue, geographical presence and other major factors.

Global Video Servers Market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to growing number of events and shows being live-screened globally resulting in the need for compatible streaming equipment devices and servers.

This report will help you understand:

Market share (regional, product, application, and end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR from 2019 to 2026

Key parameters which are driving market and restraining its growth.

Report will help you understand Industry Research, Market Size and Forecast, Market Entry Strategy, Competitive Intelligence, Pricing Analysis, Consumer Insights, Procurement Intelligence, Next-generation Technologies, etc.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Video Servers Market

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

Harmonic, Espial, Cisco, Ross Video, Belden Inc., Avid, Anevia, Edgeware AB, EVS Broadcast Equipment, Concurrent Technology Inc., Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, XOR Media, 360 Systems

Market Drivers: Global Video Servers Market

Requirement of advanced video servers that are capable of handling upgraded quality of videos along with innovative streaming capabilities; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints: Global Video Servers Market

Constant upgradation and innovations in the streaming capabilities and servers resulting in the servers becoming outdated and obsolete quite frequently

Competitive Analysis: Global Video Servers Market

Global video servers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of video servers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future of global video servers market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Recent Industry Developments:

In May 2018, 360 Systems announced the launch of “TSS 2470II”, with the server capable of providing time delay and delayed streaming capabilities without overwriting the previously stored videos.

In December 2017, ROSS VIDEO LTD. announced the launch of “Software Defined Production (SDP) Ecosystem”. This launch helps the broadcasters to adapt their servers along with any kind of infrastructure and transportation systems.

Market Segmentation: Global Video Servers Market

By Type

Telecommunication Video Servers

Broadcasting Video Servers

Cable Video Servers

By Application

Security & Surveillance

Commercial

Home Applications

Infotainment & Entertainment

Others

By Geography

USA ( North America, US, Canada, Mexico, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

North America, US, Canada, Mexico, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) Europe ( Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe)

Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific ( Japan, China , South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Japan, China South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

