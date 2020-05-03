Innovation to Drive Nonaisoprenol Market Throughout the forecast Period 2018 – 2028

Nonaisoprenol, also known as Solanesol, is a long-chain polyisoprenoid alcohol compound, which is soluble in organic compounds and insoluble in water. Nonaisoprenol is a natural product accumulated in solanaceous crops such as tomato, tobacco, eggplant, pepper plants and potato; however, it is widely extracted from tobacco leaves. Nonaisoprenol acts as a novel inhibitor in the phosphorylation of Focal Adhesion Kinase (FAK). It also inhibits AST, LDH, POR & MDA levels and increases GSH level in the human body. Nonaisoprenol is widely used as an intermediate for the synthesis of ubiquinone drugs such as Vitamin K2, Coenzyme Q10 and Vitamin E, among others. Coenzyme Q10 is widely used in the treatment of heart diseases, ulcers and cancers. Nonaisoprenol is pegged to have great potential for growth as a drug in the coming years. Its properties such as antioxidant activity, anticancer, antifungal, antiviral, antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory and anti-ulcer activities, among others are expected to contribute towards its adoption in the pharmaceutical industry.

Nonaisoprenol Market: Dynamics

Nonaisoprenol is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period as it is widely used to make ubiquitous drugs such as vitamin K2 and coenzyme Q10. Further, nonaisoprenol is also utilized as a clinical drug for clinical applications such as adjuvant treatment of cancer, liver damage treatment and anti-heart failure. The increasing demand for such medicines is expected to greatly promote the growth of high purity nonaisoprenol. With rapid advancements in the healthcare industry and increasing investments in R&D activities for the development of drugs, the nonaisoprenol market is expected to gain significant traction. High purity nonaisoprenol is significantly gaining traction in the market as a curing treatment for cancer and as a diabetes therapeutic. Moreover, macroeconomic factors such as increasing population, rise in per capita income and increasing disposable income are expected to drive the demand for vitamin K2 and coenzyme Q10, which in turn is set to drive the demand for nonaisoprenol.

Several research institutes across the U.S. and Europe are focusing on diversifying the applications of nonaisoprenol as a potentiating agent and introducing nonaisoprenol radical into the structure of medicines so as enhance its effects. Such research and development activities are expected to create a significant growth opportunity for market participants in the global nonaisoprenol market.

Despite having noteworthy growth potential, the nonaisoprenol market is expected to face some setbacks, owing to the tedious extraction techniques such as leaching, homogenization, reflux and Soxhlet extraction of nonaisoprenol. Thus, market participants and research organizations are expending extensive efforts to develop and improvise the extraction and purification of nonaisoprenol.

Nonaisoprenol Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, the nonaisoprenolmarket has been segmented into:

Coenzyme Q10

Vitamin K2

Others

On the basis of end-use, the nonaisoprenolmarket has been segmented into:

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

On the basis of grade, the nonaisoprenolmarket has been segmented into:

<40% Nonaisoprenol

40% – 70% Nonaisoprenol

70% – 90% Nonaisoprenol

90% – 95% Nonaisoprenol

95% and above

Nonaisoprenol Market: Regional Overview

North America and Europe are estimated to be the main markets for nonaisoprenol and the regions are estimated to register steady growth during the forecast period. Nonaisoprenol is gaining traction in the Europe pharmaceutical industry, owing to its emerging applications such as the activator of cell metabolism and respiration, diabetes and cancer treatment. China is expected to cater a lucrative opportunity for market participants during the forecast period. International players are facing fierce competition from Chinese manufacturers. The Asia Pacific nonaisoprenol market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period, with countries such as Japan, Australia and India leading the market in the region. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness comparatively moderate growth when compared with other regions.

Nonaisoprenol Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global nonaisoprenol Market include: