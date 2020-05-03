Leather Tanning Chemicals Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2028

Leather is considered as a traditional material used for the manufacturing of many goods, including footwear, clothing, furniture, and automobile seats. Leather chemical tanning is a process used to stabilize its structure, so that the skin can retain its natural properties. Moreover, during the tanning process, skin structure is maintained in its open form by changing some of the collagen with complex ions of chromium. After tanning, the leather is able to withstand hundred degree Celsius hot boiling water, and become more flexible than the untreated dead skin. The most common leather tanning chemicals include vegetable tannins (extracted from tree bark), syntans, alum, glutaraldehyde, formaldehyde, and heavy oils. Chrome tanning by leather tanning chemicals is the most adopted tanning process by manufacturers; this process is most efficient and less toxic than hexavalent chromium. Though the vegetable tanning process is a traditional process, it is a process without using harmful chemicals. Vegetable tannic acids are naturally found in some plants, by using the branches, leaves, barks, or even some fruits in some specific techniques. In order to make leather soft and pliable for use, the leather tanning chemical process is necessary during the preparing of leather. With the growing demand for technologically advanced and efficient processes for leather tanning, the demand for the leather tanning chemicals has escalated.

Leather Tanning Chemicals Market:Dynamics

The method of leather tanning has revolutionized the modern leather industry since the past few years. The growing consumption of leather in the end-use sector includes furniture, footwear, garments, and automotive interiors, which is estimated to create high demand for leather tanning chemicals over the forecast period. The increasing demand for luxurious leather products and the production of various colored leathers have substantially changed the scenario of the leather tanning chemicals market. There is high demand for leather tanning chemicals in developing economies, as manufacturers have invested immensely in these countries, owing to low labor costs.

Some of the top growing countries of leather such as the Republic of Korea, Taiwan, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam have been hindered by the deficiency of raw material supply, and involved in the considerable import of skin and hides. This is further expected to hamper the growth of the leather tanning chemicals market over the forecast period.

Leather Tanning Chemicals Market:Segmentation

The leather tanning chemicals market can be segmented on the basis of tanning type, chemical type, and application type.

On the basis of tanning type, the leather tanning chemicals market can be segmented as:

Vegetable Leather Tanning

Chromium Leather Tanning

Aldehyde Leather Tanning

Others (Heavy Oils, Alum Tanned)

On the basis of chemical type, the leather tanning chemicals market can be segmented as:

Ammonium Chloride Leather Tanning Chemicals

Sulphuric Corrosive Leather Tanning Chemicals

Chromium Sulfate Leather Tanning Chemicals

Chrome Syntans Leather Tanning Chemicals

Resins Leather Tanning Chemicals

Dyes Leather Tanning Chemicals

Acrylic Gums Leather Tanning Chemicals

On the basis of application type, the leather tanning chemicals market can be segmented as:

Textile and Apparel Industry

Automotive Accessories

Furniture

Leather Tanning Chemicals Market:Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to remain a frontrunner in the leather tanning chemicals market over the forecast period. High demand from the region for more advanced leather chemical technologies, and the growth of the automotive, apparel, and footwear industries are expected to deliver a positive growth outlook for the leather tanning chemicals market over the forecast period. Europe’s leather tanning chemicals market is estimated to gain high traction, as the apparel industry in European countries raises new standards for the quality of the clothes, and thicker leather for shoe soles, bags, cases, and straps. Factors such as increasing purchasing power of people, developing infrastructure, and improved consumer sentiments are together driving the quality of living of people, which, in turn, increases the demand for leather tanning chemicals. The importance of leather merchandises in all aspects of everyday life has made it a highly anticipated trade item. With the growing consumption of leather items in developed countries such as the U.S. and Canada in the North America region, there is high market growth expected over the coming years. Latin America and the Middle East are also expected to deliver positive growth in the leather tanning chemicals market over the forecast period.

Leather Tanning Chemicals Market:Key Market Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global leather tanning chemicals market identified across the value chain include: