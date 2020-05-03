Medical Robots Transforming Healthcare Market Research Study including Growth Factors, New Top Players, Competitive Analysis by regions from 2018 to 2025

Global Medical Robots Transforming Healthcare Industry 2018 Market Research Report focuses on price, sales, revenue and growth rate of each type, as well as the types and each type price of key manufacturers, through interviewing key manufacturers. Second on basis of segments by manufacturers, this report focuses on the sales, price of each type, average price of revenue and market share, for key manufacturers.

The Global Medical Robots Transforming Healthcare Market is expected to reach USD 23.16 billion by 2025, from USD 5.21 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Global Medical Robots Transforming Healthcare Market, By Products Type (Synthetic Skin Grafts, Growth Factors, Allografts, Xenografts), Wound Type (Wounds, Ulcers, Burns), End User (Hospitals, Wound Care Centres, Ambulatory Centers,Clinics, Community Healthcare Center), Geography (Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Complete report on Global Medical Robots Transforming Healthcare Market Research Report 2018-2025 spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures

Market Definition: Global Medical Robots Transforming Healthcare Market

Robotic technology integrated with advanced imaging, data analysis, and machine learning for greater efficiency and improved outcomes for various surgical procedures. Surgeries performed with the robotic were highly précised and without fatigue the surgeries were performed. These robots are highly preferred for medical practices including surgical procedures.

These robotic technology have revolutionized the speed and efficiency of healthcare services. Robotic technology have wide applications in the field of healthcare are surgical assistants, Robots helps physician in examining and treating the patients. Rehabilitation robots help the patients in the recovery with disabilities, including improved mobility, strength, coordination, and quality of life.

As per the Agency for healthcare Research and Quality it was estimate that around 570,000 procedures were performed with the da Vinci robotic surgical system in 2014, and this number is increasing by 10% every year.

In September 2015, TransEnterix, Inc (U.S.) acquired the surgical robotics division of Italian company SOFAR. This agreement helps TransEnterix company to deal with the minimally invasive surgery system, Through this acquisition the company had expanded its product portfolio.

Top Key Players:

Intuitive

Stryker

Hocoma AG

Mazor Robotics

Hansen Medical

Accuray

Omnicell

ARxIUM

Ekso Bionics

Capsa Healthcare

Varian Medical Systems

Elekta

ReWalk Robotics, Inc.

Medrobotics Corporation

Verb Surgical Inc.

Microbot Medical

Titan Medical Inc

Restoration Robotics

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Technological advancements in disease diagnosis and other medical issues

Global increase in the funding amount for medical robotsIssuance of IPOS provided by medical robot manufacturing companies

Safety issues over robotic surgery devices

Market Segmentations:

Global Medical Robots Transforming Healthcare Market is segmented on the basis of

Product

Application

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Product

Freezers

Instruments & Accessories

Robotic Systems

By Application

Laparoscopy

Orthopedic Surgery

Pharmacy Applications

Neurosurgery

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Medical Robots Transforming Healthcare Market

The medical robots transforming healthcare market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical robots transforming healthcare market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

