Metal Foam Market Insights, Research Report With ERG Materials, Havel metal foam GmbH, Cymat Technologies Ltd, American Elements, Huangdao Aluminium Co.,ltd, And Many More

The global metal foam market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. Metallic foams come in different forms such as nickel foam, copper foam, aluminum foam, and tungsten foam which are used in various applications. These properties empower metal foam to be utilized as a part of different applications such as heat exchangers, anti-intrusion bars and sound absorbers. They are characterized by properties such as high porosity & energy absorption, high quality and resistance among others.

Metal Foam Business accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025, Globally . Metal foam market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Some of the major players operating in global metal foam market are

ERG Aerospace Corp.

Admatis Ltd.

Shanxi Putai Aluminum Foam Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Hunan Ted New Material Company Ltd.

Alantum Corporation

Pithore Aluminium

Cymat Technologies Ltd.

American Elements

Shanghai Zhonghui Foam Aluminum Co. Ltd. and among others.

Segmentation:

On the basis of material, the global metal foam market is segmented into

Aluminum

Copper

Nickel and others

Other types of material consist of tungsten and tantalum. Aluminum foam accounts the largest market share due to its different properties such as thermal and electrical conductivity, high porosity, corrosion resistance and many others.

On the basis of applications, the global metal foam market is segmented into

Anti-intrusion bars

Sound absorbers

Heat exchangers and others

Other applications include comprises of railway buffers and medical implants.

On the basis of end users, the global metal foam market is segmented into

Automotive

Industrial

Construction & Infrastructure

Aerospace

Defense

Medical

The automotive industrial is the largest consumer of metal foam.

On the basis of geography, global metal foam market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

North America is expected to dominate the market.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints: Global Metal Foam Market

Growing demand for high quality foams

Growing end use industries

Market Restraint: Global Metal Foam Market

Difficulties in welding, bonding and soldering of metal foam

