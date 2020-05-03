MHealth Applications Market 2018: Global Industry Top Key Companies Like Apple , Allscripts, Honeywell, Medtronic, Vivify Health, iHealth Labs and AgaMatrix

Global MHealth Applications Market report is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Allscripts

Honeywell

Medtronic

Apple

Vivify Health

iHealth Labs

AgaMatrix

Segmentation by product type:

Monitoring Applications

Diagnosis & Treatment

Healthcare Management

Wellness & Prevention

Segmentation by application:

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care

Disease Research and Development Institues

mHealth is an abbreviation for mobile health, a term used for the practice of medicine and public health supported by mobile devices. The term is most commonly used in reference to using mobile communication devices, such as mobile phones, tablet computers and PDAs, and wearable devices such as smart watches, for health services, information, and data collection. The mHealth field has emerged as a sub-segment of eHealth, the use of information and communication technology (ICT), such as computers, mobile phones, communications satellite, patient monitors, etc., for health services and information.

mHealth applications include the use of mobile devices in collecting community and clinical health data, delivery of healthcare information to practitioners, researchers, and patients, real-time monitoring of patient vital signs, and direct provision of care (via mobile telemedicine).

Major Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 by Players

4 by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

