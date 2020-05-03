Microbial Gene Editing Services Market : Financial Status over Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

Microbial Gene Editing Services: Market Insights

Microbial gene editing is technology which have the ability to change the DNA of organism. Microbial gene editing is changing the ways for developing new medical treatment. From treating diseases such as sickle cell and HIV to custom pets and designer babies, microbial gene editing has great potential to affect in all the areas of live in the near future. Development of new immunotherapies for disease such as cancer as the rising prevalence of cancer which will significantly grow in the future will provide opportunity for the microbial gene editing. For instance, the first-ever human trials of CRISPR focused on treating a various cancers in China and the first human trials for CRISPR tech in the US set to focus on disease such as sickle cell.

Progress in availability of computational tools and wet-lab genome editing (GE) technologies have greatly expanded the capability for the complex requirements of system-level investigation of microbes. Microbial gene editing tools such as targetrons, zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), meganucleases (MNs), (CRISPR)-associated nuclease Cas9 and transcription activator-like effector nucleases (TALENs), and, creates huge opportunity for the gene editing in the forecast period. All these tools can achieve accurate and precise genetic modifications by inducing targeted DNA double strand breaks.

Microbial Gene Editing Services: Market Dynamics

Recent research and development in genome editing technologies hold promise in the forecast period for the development of innovative therapies. Use of genome tools has the potential to affect various therapeutic areas and hundreds of disease, common and rare disease which will significantly boost the market of microbial gene editing services in the forecast period. Increased attention given for the development of new antimicrobials which fight against antibiotic-resistant bacteria will drive the market for microbial gene editing services in near future. For instance, Companies such as Nemesis Bioscience and Eligo Bioscience are developing antimicrobial technology and treatments with the help of CRISPR technology. Increasing government funding and development of fast and east methods with high efficiency spur the microbial gene editing services market in forecast period. However, certain limitations to the available tool and high cost associated with the editing systems might restraint the growth of microbial gene editing services market.

Microbial Gene Editing Services: Segmentation

The global Microbial Gene Editing Services Market is segmented on basis of tools, application and geography.

Segmentation by Tools Meganucleases (MNs), Zinc Finger Nucleases (ZFNs) Transcription Activator-Like Effector Nucleases (TALENs) CRISPR/Cas9 Targetrons Peptide Nucleic Acids (PNAs) Triplex-Forming Oligonucleotides (TFOs) Structure-Guided Endonucleases(SGNs)

Segmentation by Application Industrial Applications Pharmaceutical applications Environmental applications Agricultural applications

Segmentation by End User Biotechnological Companies Pharmaceutical Companies Contract Research Organizations Academic Research Institutes



Microbial Gene Editing Services: Overview

Rising acceptance and increasing medical research and development for gene editing will rise the growth of market in the near future. Growth of established and new gene editing tools is expected to spur the overall market of microbial gene editing services market. Rising clinical trial for diseases as diverse as muscular dystrophy, cancer, and sickle cell anaemia will further drive the microbial gene editing services market. There are approximately 2,700 clinical trials using gene therapies under way or approved around the world. Furthermore increasing number of skilled labors will create opportunity for development of new tools in future which will bring significant growth in the revenue of microbial gene editing services market in the forecast period.

Microbial Gene Editing Services: Region-wise Outlook

The North America market for Microbial Gene Editing Services holds the largest revenue share, due to increasing research and development and rising government funding towards the microbial gene editing research. For instance, in 2018, The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) has announced to grant US$190 million for genome editing research. Launch of genome editing program by NIH such as Somatic Cell Genome Editing programs which aims to develop tools for safe and effective genome editing in humans spur the market of North America in the forecast period.

Europe accounts for the second large revenue share in the global microbial gene editing services market, owing to increasing prevalence of disease such as HIV and Cancer and development of new innovative technology and new drug along with the increasing number skilled labors. Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth in the microbial gene editing services market, due to increasing awareness in the gene editing services in developing countries such as India and improving healthcare infrastructure. China is expected to register significant growth in the microbial gene editing services market, due to favorable regulations and advancement in the biotechnology. For instance, the world’s first genetically edited babies was created in China in 2018. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are projected to exhibit slow growth in microbial gene editing services market, owing to lack of R&D labs, awareness and high cost of gene editing tools and systems

Microbial Gene Editing Services: Key Players

Examples of some of the key service provider present in the global microbial gene editing services market are Creative Biogene, GeneCopoeia, Inc., ProteoGenix, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vigene Biosciences Inc., Biotools Co., Ltd, Cellecta, In, NemaMetrix Inc., GenScript Biotech Corp, OriGene Technologies, Inc, Synbio Technologies LLC, abm Inc, Rockland Immunochemicals Inc.among others.

