MOSFET and IGBT Gate Drivers Market is projected to reach 1910 Million US$ by Upcoming 5 Years

This report presents the worldwide MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

A gate driver is a power amplifier that accepts a low-power input from a controller IC and produces a high-current drive input for the gate of a high-power transistor such as an IGBT or power MOSFET. Gate drivers can be provided either on-chip or as a discrete module. In essence, a gate driver consists of a level shifter in combination with an amplifier.

United States has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers in 2017.

In the industry, Infineon Technologies profits most in 2017 and recent years, while ON Semiconductor and STMicroelectronics ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 18.27%, 13.48% and 9.42% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are five mainly types of MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers, including Single Channel Gate Drivers, Half-bridge Gate Drivers, Full Bridge Gate Drivers, Three Phase Gate Drivers and Others. And Half-bridge Gate Drivers is the main type for MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers, and the Half-bridge Gate Drivers reached a sales volume of approximately 232.77 M Unit in 2017, with 41.94% of global sales volume.

MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

The MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers market was valued at 1290 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1910 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Infineon Technologies, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, ROHM Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, Microchip, Power Integrations, Inc., Vishay, Broadcom, Analog Devices, IXYS, Toshiba, Renesas, Powerex

MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers Breakdown Data by Type



Single Channel Gate Drivers

Half-bridge Gate Drivers

Full Bridge Gate Drivers

Three Phase Gate Drivers

Others

MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers Breakdown Data by Application

Home Appliance

Automotive

Display & Lighting

Power Supply

Others

MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:



To analyze and research the global MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers status and future forecast? Involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

