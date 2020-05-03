Motorcycle Connected Helmet Market 2019 Industry Growth, Trends, Size to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Motorcycle Connected Helmet Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 94 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Motorcycle connected helmet is a device that provides the rider with information on traffic, rear view, and infotainment along with the attributes of safety and connectivity while riding. This helmet also enables communication with other riders.

With the surging demand for motorcycles, the fatality rate among motorcyclists remains a cause for concern. The fatality risk from motorcycles has created the need for safety, eventually paving the way for helmet adoption and advanced safety features integrated into these helmets.

Advanced helmets having 180-degree rear view will be beneficial for the rider and will display vehicles in another lane. Additionally, motorcycle connected helmets allow the rider to reduce distraction due to external factors such as vehicles in their blind spot. As a result, the connected helmet offers increased riding comfort along with increased safety quotient.

The global Motorcycle Connected Helmet market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Motorcycle Connected Helmet volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Motorcycle Connected Helmet market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dainese

Schuberth

Sena Technologies

SHOEI

UCLEAR Digital

HandH Sports Protection

AGV

Bell

O’Neal

HJC

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Freestanding

Embedded

Segment by Application

Adult

Children

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the Motorcycle Connected Helmet Market during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The prime factors expected to drive the Motorcycle Connected Helmet Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the Motorcycle Connected Helmet Market.

Key Motorcycle Connected Helmet market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

