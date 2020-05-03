N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market Research Outlook 2019-2025

Global N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market Research Report 2019 to 2025 provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability.

N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) is an important polar solvent with strong selectivity and stability. It is a colorless oily liquid and has slight amine odor, which can be soluble in water, alcohols, ethers, esters, ketones, halogenated hydrocarbons, aromatics and castor oil.

Manufacturers have developed a new technique to produce N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone due to the growing concerns about the depletion of fossil fuels and non-renewable resources. The cyclization of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) to 2-pyrrolidone and subsequent methylation of 2-pyrrolidone with methanol to N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone helps in the production of bio-based N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone. The adoption of the green pathway for producing N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone is identified as one of the key trends that will gain traction in the N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market.

This report focuses on N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Top manufacturers in N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market are: BASF, Mitsubishi Chemical, Londellbasell, Ashland, Dupont, Eastman, Changxin Chemical, MYI Chemical, Yuneng Chemical, Rida Bio-Technology, Guangming Chemicals, Ruian Chemical, Jinlong Chemical and others.

This report segments the Global N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market on the basis of Types:

Electronic Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

On the Basis of Application the Global N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market is segmented into:

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Paints and Coatings

Petrochemical Processing

Others

Regional Analysis for N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast

