Natural and Organic Personal Care Products are care substances used to enhance the appearance or odor of the human body. They are generally mixtures of chemical compounds, some being derived from natural sources (such as coconut oil) and many being synthetics.

Natural and organic personal care products is primarily split into: Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Cosmetics, and Others. And Skin Care is the most widely used type which takes up about 48% of the global market in 2017.

Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialist retailers, online retailers. Among these Supermarkets and Hypermarkets distribution channel is the major marketing method for canned tuna, almost 57% of natural and organic personal care products are sold through supermarkets and hypermarkets in 2017.

The global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market is valued at 15500 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 25200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Natural and Organic Personal Care Products volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Estee Lauder

L’oreal

Weleda

Burt’s Bees

Groupe Rocher

Avon

Shiseido

Amore Pacific

Procter and Gamble

Natura Cosmeticos

Johnson and Johnson

L’Occitane

Hain Celestial

Uniliver

Fancl

Mustela

DHC

Pechoin

JALA Group

Shanghai Jawha

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Skin Care

Hair Care

Oral Care

Cosmetics

Other

Segment by Application

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The prime factors expected to drive the Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market.

Key Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

