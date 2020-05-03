New Research on Global Core Materials Market by focusing on Top Companies like Hexcel Corporation, EURO-COMPOSITES, The Gill Corporation, Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd.

The Core Materials Market report is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. The Core Materials market research report is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2025. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to the regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Global Core Materials Market is expected to reach USD 2,750.81 million by 2025 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as growth in demand of PVC foam, growth in aerospace industry. On the other hand, high cost of foam and balsa in core material are hampering the market growth.

Global Core Materials Market By Type (Foam {PVC Foam, PET Foam, Polyurethane Foam, SAN Co-polymer Foam, PMMA Foam, Polystyrene Foam}, Honeycombs {Nomex \ Aramid, Aluminum, Thermoplastic, Wood}, Balsa {Multilayer, Monolayer}), By End User (Aerospace, Transportation, Construction, Wind Energy, Marine, Consumer Goods), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Major Market Drivers and Restraint:

Growing demand for composites from aerospace and marine industries

Rising demand from the wind energy industry

Market Restraint:

High manufacturing cost

Research objectives

To perceive the most influencing pivoting and hindering forces in Core Materials Market and its footprint in the international market.

Learn about the market policies that are being endorsed by ruling respective organizations.

To gain a perceptive survey of the market and have an extensive interpretation of the Core Materials Market and its materialistic landscape.

To understand the structure of Core Materials Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Core Materials Market players, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Core Materials Market submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

To analyze the Core Materials Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Top Market Competitors:-

Diab International AB,

Airex AG,

Hexcel Corporation,

EURO-COMPOSITES,

The Gill Corporation,

Plascore,

Gurit,

Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd.,

Evonik Industries AG,

Armacell International S.A.

among others.

Key Drivers:

Some of the major factors driving the market for global core materials market are growth in demand of PVC foam, growth in aerospace industry for various application and technological advancements in core materials services and high cost of foam and balsa in core material are hampering the growth of the market.

Key Points:

Diab International AB is going to dominate the global core materials market followed by Gurit, Evonik Industries AG, and Hexcel Corporation, Armacell, Airex AG.

The foam segment is dominating the global core materials market.

Foam segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation:

The global core materials market is segmented on the basis of component into foam, honeycomb and balsa. In 2018, foam is expected to dominate the core materials market growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global core materials market is segmented based on type into three notable segments; foam, honeycomb and balsa. In 2018, foam core materials is expected to dominate the core materials market with 57.2% highest market share and is growing at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global core materials market is segmented on the Foam is sub segmented into PVC foam, PET foam, Polyurethane foam, SAN co-polymer foam, PMMA foam and polystyrene foam. Others are type foam are Polymethacrylimide (PMI) and Polyetherimide (PEI). In 2018, PVC foam is expected to dominate the core materials market with highest market share and is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025

The global core materials market is segmented on the basis of Honeycomb is sub segmented into nomex honeycomb or aramid, aluminum honeycomb, thermoplastic honeycomb, wood and others. In 2018, Nomex honeycomb is expected to dominate the core materials market with highest market share and is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global core materials market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

