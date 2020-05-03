Nitrogenous Fertilizer-Global Market Outlook 2019-2025

Global Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Research Report 2019 to 2025 provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability.

Nitrogen is a vital component of plant proteins. While it is present abundantly in the Earth’s atmosphere, several plants are incapable of converting them into a form they can use. Hence, nitrogenous fertilizers are used to provide nutrition and enhance growth, color, and texture of crops. The nitrogen in the fertilizers stimulates chloroplasts in plants and enhances the rate of photosynthesis, improving the quality and quantity of yields. They are available in two forms: dry pellets and liquid.

Nitrogen is an important nutrient for all crops in growth and development. Despite of abundance of nitrogen in the environment, only a few plants have the capability to absorb and use the same. Nitrogen provides better texture and color to plants and helps in faster growth which in turn increases the overall agricultural productivity.

This report focuses on Nitrogenous Fertilizer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nitrogenous Fertilizer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Top manufacturers in Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market are: Agrium, CF Industries, PotashCorp, Yara International, Bunge, Coromandel International, CVR Partners, Eurochem, Hubei Yihua, ICL Fertilizers, Koch Industries, Rentech, Sinofert Holdings, The Mosaic Company and others.

This report segments the Global Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market on the basis of Types:

Ammonium Fertilizers

Ammonium Nitrate Fertilizers

Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer

Calcium Ammonium Nitrate Fertilizers

Others

On the Basis of Application the Global Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market is segmented into:

Grains and Oilseeds

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Regional Analysis for Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast

