Non-Ferrous Metals Market Overview and Product Scope 2019 to 2025

Ferrous metals contain iron, and non-ferrous metals do not. However, there’s much more to that distinction than a simple black and white definition. The different compositions and uses of ferrous and non-ferrous metals are vast.

Non-ferrous metals have a limitless variety of uses. Copper and aluminum are used for their ability to conduct heat and electricity. Several non-ferrous metals make up the core components of most smartphones. Of course, metals like gold and silver have been used decoratively for thousands of years. Non-ferrous metals are fundamentally resistant to both corrosion and magnetism making them obvious choices for many applications across many different industries.

Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Top manufacturers in Non-Ferrous Metals Market are: Alcoa, Glencore, BHP Billiton, RUSAL, Vale, Hindalco Novelis, Rio Tinto, Vale, MMC Norilsk Nickel, Anglo American and others.

Aluminum

Copper

Lead

Tin

Nickel

Titanium

Zinc

Automobile Industry

Electronic Power Industry

Construction Industry

Other

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast

