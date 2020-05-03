Non-metallic Expansion Joints Market Insights And Global Outlook 2019 to 2025

Global Non-metallic Expansion Joints Market Research Report 2019 to 2025 provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability.

Expansion joints are compensating parts used for facilitating relative movements and thermal expansion in pipelines, machines, and containers. The basic design of an expansion joint consists of bellows with connectors at both ends. A non-metallic expansion joint is a compensator that absorbs thermal and mechanical shock or stress in a pipeline system for the smooth and efficient functioning of the system.

Non-Metallic Expansion Joints (NMEJ) offers a number of advantages, especially in plant design and building. They take up movements in several directions simultaneously, have almost no reactive forces, need little space for installation, are easy to adapt to existing physical conditions, and they are easy to transport and install.

This report focuses on Non-metallic Expansion Joints volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Non-metallic Expansion Joints market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Top manufacturers in Non-metallic Expansion Joints Market are: PARKER HANNIFIN, MACOGA, FLEXEJ, EagleBurgmann, GARLOCK, Bikar, UNAFLEX, Clyde Bergemann Power Group, Metraflex, Global Flex, RADCOFLEX, URJA and others.

This report segments the Global Non-metallic Expansion Joints Market on the basis of Types:

Plastic

Rubber

Other

On the Basis of Application the Global Non-metallic Expansion Joints Market is segmented into:

Natural gas

Crude oil

Regional Analysis for Non-metallic Expansion Joints Market:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast

