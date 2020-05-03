Non-volatile Dual In-line Memory Module Market Production and Share by Manufacturers, Forecast to 2025

Global Non-volatile Dual In-line Memory Module Market Research Report 2019 to 2025 provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability.

A non-volatile dual in-line memory module (NVDIMM) is a type of random-access memory for computers. Non-volatile memory is memory that retains its contents even when electrical power is removed, for example from an unexpected power loss, system crash, or normal shutdown. “Dual in-line” identifies the memory as using the DIMM package. NVDIMMs improve application performance, data security, and system crash recovery time. They enhance solid-state drive (SSD) endurance and reliability.

Engineers are looking for ways to reduce the amount of data transferred, data transfer frequency, and the duration of transmission to conserve energy in an organization. Also, they are looking for memory devices that can operate at lower power and can be integrated with the system. This growing requirement increases the demand for NVDIMM devices as they possess fast processing speed, have low cost of operation, high efficiency, and the capability of retaining data.

Moreover, several industries such as the manufacturing, retail, automotive, and social media rely on IoT to experience an increase in data transfer speed. As a result, it has been estimated that the increasing development of IoT-enabled devices will lead to the growth of this market during the predicted period.

This report focuses on Non-volatile Dual In-line Memory Module volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Non-volatile Dual In-line Memory Module market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Top manufacturers in Non-volatile Dual In-line Memory Module Market are: Viking Technology, AgigA Tech, SK Hynix, Micron Technology, Netlist, SMART Modular Technologies, Netlist, Intel, Super Micro Computer, Integrated Device Technology and others.

This report segments the Global Non-volatile Dual In-line Memory Module Market on the basis of Types:

NVDIMM-F

NVDIMM-N

On the Basis of Application the Global Non-volatile Dual In-line Memory Module Market is segmented into:

Enterprise Storage and Server

High-End Workstation

Networking Equipment

Others

Regional Analysis for Non-volatile Dual In-line Memory Module Market:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast

